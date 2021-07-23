Cancel
Princeton, NC

Take advantage of Friday sun in Princeton

Princeton (NC) Weather Channel
Princeton (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(PRINCETON, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Princeton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0b5hFOPE00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Princeton (NC) Weather Channel

Princeton (NC) Weather Channel

Princeton, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Princeton (NC) Weather Channel

Princeton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Princeton: Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 4: Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;
Princeton, NCPosted by
Princeton (NC) Weather Channel

Princeton is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(PRINCETON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Princeton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

