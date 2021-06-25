Cancel
Oak Brook, IL

Labriola Bakery Cafe - Oakbrook, IL - Restaurant Review

Chicago Food King
 16 days ago

I really like casual dining. I love to be able to go into a restaurant, put in my order, and get my own drink. I especially love to have all these things but also get a high-end restaurant food experience. If you also like these things about a restaurant, then a place for you is Labriola Bakery Cafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDDQd_0admhhzu00
outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

One of my favorite places to dine in the western suburbs, especially the Oak Brook area. Labriola is tucked away off of Butterfield Rd in a cute little strip mall. The restaurant looks like it may be a high-end restaurant, but it has a casual relaxed atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SjQX_0admhhzu00
Mall where Labriola is locatedPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

When I go, I always get my favorite hamburger The Richie Burger 2.0. It is a hamburger on a pretzel bun with caramelized onions, smoked bacon, and beer cheese sauce. In my humble opinion, it is the best burger I have ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3H0y_0admhhzu00
Richie burger 2.0Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

They also make some really good brick oven pizzas and an assortment of pasta and sandwiches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Slfs5_0admhhzu00
PastaPhoto by Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IjVo_0admhhzu00
Brick oven pizzaPhoto by Yelp.

What I love so much about Labriola is that I can walk in place my order and get my own drink. I then find my own table to sit at and my food is brought to me. I love restaurants like this because I do not have to worry about the server getting me refills or giving the check at the end of the meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfJy7_0admhhzu00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

Labriola is not only good for dinner, but they also excel at dessert. They have their own bakery to get an awesome assortment of Italian bakery items. They also have an assortment of gelato that is so good! My personal favorite is the pistachio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckrzh_0admhhzu00
BakeryPhoto by Yelp.

I really love their St.Joseph cakes here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0CYv_0admhhzu00
PastriesPhoto by Yelp.

Their assortment of gelatos is so delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbxzo_0admhhzu00
GelatoPhoto by Yelp.

I cannot recommend Labriola enough. I will definitely be back. I give it a rating of 9 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

