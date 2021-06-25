Labriola Bakery Cafe - Oakbrook, IL - Restaurant Review

I really like casual dining. I love to be able to go into a restaurant, put in my order, and get my own drink. I especially love to have all these things but also get a high-end restaurant food experience. If you also like these things about a restaurant, then a place for you is Labriola Bakery Cafe.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

One of my favorite places to dine in the western suburbs, especially the Oak Brook area. Labriola is tucked away off of Butterfield Rd in a cute little strip mall. The restaurant looks like it may be a high-end restaurant, but it has a casual relaxed atmosphere.

Mall where Labriola is located Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

When I go, I always get my favorite hamburger The Richie Burger 2.0. It is a hamburger on a pretzel bun with caramelized onions, smoked bacon, and beer cheese sauce. In my humble opinion, it is the best burger I have ever had.

Richie burger 2.0 Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

They also make some really good brick oven pizzas and an assortment of pasta and sandwiches.

Pasta Photo by Yelp.

Brick oven pizza Photo by Yelp.

What I love so much about Labriola is that I can walk in place my order and get my own drink. I then find my own table to sit at and my food is brought to me. I love restaurants like this because I do not have to worry about the server getting me refills or giving the check at the end of the meal.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

Labriola is not only good for dinner, but they also excel at dessert. They have their own bakery to get an awesome assortment of Italian bakery items. They also have an assortment of gelato that is so good! My personal favorite is the pistachio.

Bakery Photo by Yelp.

I really love their St.Joseph cakes here.

Pastries Photo by Yelp.

Their assortment of gelatos is so delicious.

Gelato Photo by Yelp.

I cannot recommend Labriola enough. I will definitely be back. I give it a rating of 9 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.