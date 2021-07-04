Baltimore Police Arrests 30 Year Old Man on Attempted Murder Charge

On June 14, 2021 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Southern District officers responded to the intersection of 2nd Street and Chesapeake Avenue for a traffic accident.

Upon arrival, officers found that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 33 year-old male, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The driver had been shot in the 900 block of E. Patapsco Avenue and was attempting to get to a hospital when he crashed.

A description of the shooter was given to the officers; a black male who was wearing a black top and black shorts.

Officers located the suspect who matched the description just blocks away in the 3600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody. Officers conducted a warrant check on the suspect, 30 year-old Alonzo Plenty. Through that warrant check, officers learned that Plenty was wanted for escaping police custody in the State of Virginia. Also, officers confirmed that Plenty was a shooter in this case.

Alonzo Plenty was taken into custody and transported to the Southern District to be interviewed. At that time he invoked his Miranda Rights and was then transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

Alonzo Plenty is being held at Central Booking without bail.