Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Visit These Two Markets in Mesa and Buy Great Things While Supporting the Community

Posted by 
Kate Feathers
Kate Feathers
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZVsi_0acmkKvb00
Illustrational photoby Min An from Pexels

Have you just come to Mesa, Arizona, to spend a few days here? Or are you passing by and you can only stay for a couple of hours? Or maybe you've lived in Mesa your entire life?

Either way, buying something interesting is always fun. Luckily for you, Mesa has many fascinating places to offer - markets, antique shops, malls... Today, we're going to have a look at some of those.

What are some of the markets where you can buy interesting things in Mesa? Or maybe it's not about the things - maybe it's just about the experience of visiting a fascinating place where many people come together for the same purpose.

Here are some of the interesting places where you can buy things for yourself and support the local community in Mesa, Arizona.

Mesa Market Place Swap Meet

Firstly, the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet is a great place to visit if you'd like to see hundreds of merchants and over 1600 different shops. The variety and the largeness of it are honestly staggering!

The website of the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet says itself:

"We’re probably the largest market place in Arizona! There is more to see here than anyone can see in one day! A single breezeway covers a mile and a quarter of shopping lanes. In High Season. 900 merchants stock 1600 shops. The place is enormous. The pace is relaxed, the merchants are friendly, and there are lots of places to sit and people-watch, too."

Furthermore:

"Whether you are an avid shopper, or just want to slow down and enjoy the ambiance, there’s plenty to do. You’re welcome to listen in on some great live music in the Food Court in the middle of the market. Enjoy a beer, a meal, a sandwich, or a smoothie there, too."

Are you intrigued yet? The market is handicap accessible, and there's a food court as well. All in all, this market is a great place if you'd like to explore all the different shops, but it's also an amazing place for a family trip. You can all get together here in Mesa and eat some amazing food.

The Mesa Market Place Swap Meet is located at 10550 E Baseline Road in Mesa.

Superstition Ranch Market

The second market that's definitely worth visiting when you find yourself in Mesa is the Superstition Ranch Market. You get to buy produce from local farmers and therefore support them while becoming a part of the strong community.

To quote the website of the Superstition Ranch Market:

"Our families and employees invite you to come and shop in our locally owned and operated stores that truly care and support our local community. The strong relationships we have built with our local farmers and vendors in our 50 years of business and our commitment to our community is what we proudly hang our hat on."

The market actually has two different branches, and the one in Mesa can be found at 4755 E. Main Street in Mesa. The other branch is located at 7 N 114th Street in Apache Junction.

There are different departments that you can explore at the market, for example, Produce Department, Grocery Department, Bakery Department or Wholesale Department. There are also Deals of the Month!

What's more, the website of the market offers some delicious recipes that you can make at home yourself. It includes a Summer Cucumber Salad or Quick & Easy Cheesy Asparagus. Yummy!

Final Thoughts

These are just two markets out of many that can be found in Mesa. Mesa is a great city, and there's something for everybody. So why not explore it further?

Community Policy
Kate Feathers

Kate Feathers

842
Followers
206
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm a student of Languages & Comparative Literature who writes about relationships, feminism and personal growth. Discover more of my work: https://linktr.ee/clumsylinguist

 https://kate-feathers.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Place#Superstition#Antique#Pexels#The Food Court#Produce Department#Grocery Department#Bakery Department#Wholesale Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Where to Buy Antiques in Mesa, Arizona

If you live in Mesa or you're passing through, and if you're interested in buying antiques, Mesa has some great places where you can find these items. Before we get into the specifics, though - what are antiques? The Cambridge Dictionary gives a great definition:
Tucson, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Two Female Authors Who Have Lived in Tucson and Whose Work You Might Recognize

Have you ever wondered what well-known authors have lived in Tucson, Arizona?. Today, we're going to have a look at two female authors from Tucson whose work has become quite well-known. They haven't written classics, however, their books have been very successful in the realm of their own genre. I've heard plenty about the work of both of them before I even knew they lived in Tucson, and so I think there's a chance you might recognize their work as soon as you read the titles, too.
Chandler, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Visit These Three Parks in Chandler, Arizona, and Enjoy Nature

If you'd like to explore nature in Chandler, Arizona, you've come to the right place. There are many beautiful parks to visit and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere that nature brings. You can go for a nice stroll, have a picnic with friends (while socially distancing, of course, we need to stay reasonable), walk your dog, exercise, or just lie in the grass in the shade of a tree.
Chandler, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Discover These Two Highly Educational Centers in Chandler

Illustrational photoby August de Richelieu on Pexels. If you're wondering what educational places there are to discover in Chandler, Arizona, you've come to the right place!. Chandler is a wonderful city that has many amazing places to offer, and these also include educational centers, museums and more. Thanks to such places, you get to broaden your knowledge in certain areas and gain new experiences.
Arizona StatePosted by
Kate Feathers

You Can Find These Very Interesting Museums in Chandler, Arizona

This city, although smaller than Phoenix and Tucson, has plenty of interesting places to offer, from parks to restaurants to... you guessed it, museums. Personally, museums are great places to visit because you get to learn something new while also enjoying the peaceful atmosphere and having a good time. Museums are full of exciting knowledge that can enrich your worldviews and life philosophies.