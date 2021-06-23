Houston Public Library reopens additional neighborhood libraries

Shunya Koide/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library will reopen additional neighborhood libraries on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The neighborhood libraries are Oak Forest Neighborhood Library, Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning, HPL Express Frank, Freed-Montrose, Melcher, Mancuso, Ring, Pleasantville, HPL Express Southwest, and Vinson Neighborhood Libraries.

Visitors can Browse & Borrow library items by using library computers or bring their own devices to connect to the library’s free Wi-Fi.

In addition, Wi-Fi hotspots are available at these locations: Bracewell-HPL, Central-HPL, Collier-HPL, Floating Collection-HPL, Flores-HPL, Freed-Montrose-HPL, Heights-HPL, Henington-Alief-HPL, Hillendahl-HPL, Johnson-HPL, Jungman-HPL, Looscan-HPL, Mancuso-HPL, and more.

To check the complete list of locations with Wi-Fi hotspot, visit https://halan.sdp.sirsi.net/client/en_US/hou/search/detailnonmodal/ent:%24002f%24002fSD_ILS%24002f0%24002fSD_ILS:2049171/ada?qu=hotspot&d=ent%3A%2F%2FSD_ILS%2F0%2FSD_ILS%3A2049171%7EILS%7E0&h=8.

Visitors also have to check HPL's website for hours of operation as hours will vary at each different. Please refer to this link https://houstonlibrary.org/all-locations for updates.

HPL will continue to give an array of virtual programming, while they move forward with planning for fall events. Follow their social media at http://www.facebook.com/houstonlibrary or http://www.twitter.com/houstonlibrary to join their Summer Reading Program virtual events which premier on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Visitors can also continue to enjoy HPL's digital content and media such as e-books, e-audiobooks, music, movies, magazines, and more.

HPL will also continue to offer several services by appointment including technology Access at TECHLink (no appointment needed after July 1), Interview Rooms (at select locations), and HPL TO GO Curbside Service (at select locations).

Furthermore, cafécollege Houston is currently offering assistance for career planning as well as preparing, financial aid, applying, or enrolling in a college or university. Services are available in English and Spanish.

There will also be cafécollege Houston's Adult Literacy Program that aims to help adult readers gain proficiency in reading, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

For further information about cafécollege Houston, visit https://houstonlibrary.org/cafecollege.

For more detailed information about Houston Public Library, visit https://myemail.constantcontact.com/HPL-Re-opening-Additional-Locations-.html?soid=1123063876780&aid=UiRK0F8en0k.

