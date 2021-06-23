Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston Public Library reopens additional neighborhood libraries

Posted by 
Jason Martinez
Jason Martinez
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdN7P_0ackUAb300
Shunya Koide/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library will reopen additional neighborhood libraries on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The neighborhood libraries are Oak Forest Neighborhood Library, Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning, HPL Express Frank, Freed-Montrose, Melcher, Mancuso, Ring, Pleasantville, HPL Express Southwest, and Vinson Neighborhood Libraries.

Visitors can Browse & Borrow library items by using library computers or bring their own devices to connect to the library’s free Wi-Fi.

In addition, Wi-Fi hotspots are available at these locations: Bracewell-HPL, Central-HPL, Collier-HPL, Floating Collection-HPL, Flores-HPL, Freed-Montrose-HPL, Heights-HPL, Henington-Alief-HPL, Hillendahl-HPL, Johnson-HPL, Jungman-HPL, Looscan-HPL, Mancuso-HPL, and more.

To check the complete list of locations with Wi-Fi hotspot, visit https://halan.sdp.sirsi.net/client/en_US/hou/search/detailnonmodal/ent:%24002f%24002fSD_ILS%24002f0%24002fSD_ILS:2049171/ada?qu=hotspot&d=ent%3A%2F%2FSD_ILS%2F0%2FSD_ILS%3A2049171%7EILS%7E0&h=8.

Visitors also have to check HPL's website for hours of operation as hours will vary at each different. Please refer to this link https://houstonlibrary.org/all-locations for updates.

HPL will continue to give an array of virtual programming, while they move forward with planning for fall events. Follow their social media at http://www.facebook.com/houstonlibrary or http://www.twitter.com/houstonlibrary to join their Summer Reading Program virtual events which premier on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Visitors can also continue to enjoy HPL's digital content and media such as e-books, e-audiobooks, music, movies, magazines, and more.

HPL will also continue to offer several services by appointment including technology Access at TECHLink (no appointment needed after July 1), Interview Rooms (at select locations), and HPL TO GO Curbside Service (at select locations).

Furthermore, cafécollege Houston is currently offering assistance for career planning as well as preparing, financial aid, applying, or enrolling in a college or university. Services are available in English and Spanish.

There will also be cafécollege Houston's Adult Literacy Program that aims to help adult readers gain proficiency in reading, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

For further information about cafécollege Houston, visit https://houstonlibrary.org/cafecollege.

For more detailed information about Houston Public Library, visit https://myemail.constantcontact.com/HPL-Re-opening-Additional-Locations-.html?soid=1123063876780&aid=UiRK0F8en0k.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Jason Martinez

Jason Martinez

Houston, TX
92
Followers
94
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston-area beat writer, self-proclaimed restaurant critic

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Public Library#Digital Library#Movies#Hpl Express Frank#Hpl Express Southwest#Browse Borrow#Bracewell Hpl#Central Hpl#Collier Hpl#Floating Collection Hpl#Flores Hpl#Freed Montrose Hpl#Heights Hpl#Henington Alief Hpl#Hillendahl Hpl#Johnson Hpl#Jungman Hpl#Looscan Hpl#Mancuso Hpl#Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

Dan Flavin Installation at the Menil Collection

HOUSTON, TX — Artist Dan Flavin designed three distinct but related pieces for Richmond Hall. His first work can be seen from the outside, as he decorated the building’s top edges along with the east and west side with green fluorescent lights on the exterior. At night, the piece light the neighborhood.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

UHD's upcoming fitness sessions

HOUSTON, TX — University of Houston Downtown Sports & Fitness will be holding several group fitness and wellness lessons in the upcoming week. The Yoga Chair Workshop will be held on Monday, June 28, from 11 AM to 12.30 PM in the One Main Building’s Milam/Travis Room.
Galveston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

City of Galveston is hiring lifeguards

Jermaine Ulinwa/PexelsGALVESTON, TX — The City of Galveston is looking for part-time lifeguards. The rate of pay is $10.00/hour. Oversee activities and offer services at the pool area to shut out accidents and provide aid to swimmers as well as customers.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

Space Center Houston's renovated eatery welcomes members, guests

HOUSTON, TX - Space Center Houston has introduced new amenities to its Food Lab Market and Eatery, including a coffee bar, a market and a food truck. In Grounds Control, a selection of espresso drinks and on-tap offerings from local and regional roasters is ready to welcome visitors. This fully remodelled modern coffee bar also offers a selection of all-day pastries and pressed sandwiches.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

Best Halal joints in Houston

HOUSTON — Finding halal food in the States has been becoming a little bit easier throughout the year. It is, of course, thanks to the growing number of restaurants serving halal food across the country, and Houston is no exception. Below, we have provided you with a list of the best halal restaurants in Houston.