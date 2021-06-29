Cancel
La Plata, MD

La Plata Charles County Man Sentenced To 10 Years in Federal Prison for Possession Of Child Pornography

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 5 days ago

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Christopher Dubry, age 25, of La Plata, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for possession of child pornography. Judge Hazel also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Dubry must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

Dubry was convicted for four counts of attempted sex offense fourth degree and five counts of possession of child pornography in November 2018. He was sentenced to a total of three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation. Dubry was registered as a Tier I registered sex offender in the State of Maryland.

According to his guilty plea, in February 2019, Dubry accessed child pornography while on work release from the Charles County Detention Center.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on August 26, 2019, an online file storage application sent a cybertipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report stated that the user account associated with Dubry’s email address uploaded eleven files to the account, including two video files depicting sexual abuse of prepubescent children. The IP address used to access the user account four times on February 14, 2019 between 9:08 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. related back to a cell phone registered to Dubry. Dubry’s account contained approximately 33 images and 33 videos of child pornography. Dubry admitted that from April 2019 to September 12, 2019, he accessed child pornography on his cell phone on multiple occasions while on work release.

A subsequent forensic analysis of Dubry’s cell phone revealed approximately 250 images and 3 videos of child pornography, including the sexual abuse of prepubescent children. At least one video depicts sadistic or masochistic conduct. In total, Dubry received and possessed the equivalent of 600 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

