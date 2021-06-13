Cancel
Muskegon Heights, MI

The lineup: Sports news in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights Journal
(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Muskegon Heights area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Muskegon Heights sports. For more stories from the Muskegon Heights area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Clippers remain hot, clubber Royal Oak Leprechauns 12-3 for fifth straight win

The Muskegon Clippers continued their explosive hot streak, clobbering the Royal Oak Leprechauns 12-3 on Thursday night at Memorial Park Field. The Clippers avenged their home opening loss to the Leprechauns and have now. won five straight games since the lone loss to Royal Oak. Muskegon is now 5-1 on... Read more

Zeeland West continues historic baseball run in walk-off fashion after marathon vs. Reeths-Puffer

MUSKEGON – Zeeland West did not want the celebration to end. Reeths-Puffer hates to see its season end. In a Division 1 regional baseball semifinal that seemed as though it would go on for hours, and did require a couple days to complete, Zeeland West emerged with a 4-3, 12-inning walk-off victory over Reeths-Puffer on the Rockets’ home field Thursday. Read more

Clippers’ winning streak comes to a halt with a painful 15-5 loss at home to the Michigan Monarchs

MUSKEGON – Of course all winning streaks must come to an end. But it sure will be nice when the Muskegon Clippers, unbeaten on the road, finally get a victory at home. After losing their opening game of the season at home, the Clippers went on the road and ripped off five straight victories. That winning streak ended on Friday with a painful 15-5 loss to the Michigan Monarchs at Marsh Field. The game only lasted five innings due to the league’s 10-run mercy rule. Read more

Reeths-Puffer baseball falls to Zeeland West in 12-inning regional semifinal

MUSKEGON — A regional semifinal game that took 12 innings over two days to complete came down to one bouncing ball. With the bases loaded and one out, Zeeland West’s Camden Schuessler hit a chopper through the infield that the Rockets were unable to field, sending the winning run across the plate for the Dux in a 4-3 classic Thursday afternoon. Read more

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

