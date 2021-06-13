Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Sports wrap: Bellingham

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bellingham sports. For more stories from the Bellingham area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bellingham / wwuvikings.com

Vikings Earn Four CRCA Academic Awards

Vikings Earn Four CRCA Academic Awards

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's rowing program had four student-athletes selected as Scholar Athletes from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA). Senior Maddie Bangasser, junior Ella Brinkman and sophomores Clarice Ruhlin-Hicks and Kristina De Koster were honored for their strong performance in the classroom maintaining at least... Read more

Bellingham / yakimaherald.com

Dylan Bishop's strong start carries Yakima Valley Pippins past Bellingham

Dylan Bishop's strong start carries Yakima Valley Pippins past Bellingham

BELLINGHAM — Selah graduate Dylan Bishop turned in another quality start to help the Pippins beat Bellingham 6-2 for their first road win of the season Wednesday night. Bishop struck out five in six innings, allowing just one earned run. His defense saved a run in the second inning, when centerfielder Josh Trujillo fielded a single and threw out a runner at home plate. Read more

Bellingham / yakimaherald.com

Bellingham / yakimaherald.com

Yakima Valley Pippins capitalize on errors, hold off Bellingham

Yakima Valley Pippins capitalize on errors, hold off Bellingham

BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley gladly accepted significant help from Bellingham to win its second straight series Thursday night. The Pippins held off a late rally from the Bells to win 6-4, scoring all of their runs thanks to Bellingham errors and passed balls. Alex Shanks doubled and hit a sacrifice fly for Yakima Valley's only two RBI. Read more

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

