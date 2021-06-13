Sports wrap: Bellingham

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Vikings Earn Four CRCA Academic Awards BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's rowing program had four student-athletes selected as Scholar Athletes from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA). Senior Maddie Bangasser, junior Ella Brinkman and sophomores Clarice Ruhlin-Hicks and Kristina De Koster were honored for their strong performance in the classroom maintaining at least... Read more

Dylan Bishop's strong start carries Yakima Valley Pippins past Bellingham BELLINGHAM — Selah graduate Dylan Bishop turned in another quality start to help the Pippins beat Bellingham 6-2 for their first road win of the season Wednesday night. Bishop struck out five in six innings, allowing just one earned run. His defense saved a run in the second inning, when centerfielder Josh Trujillo fielded a single and threw out a runner at home plate. Read more

Yakima Valley Pippins capitalize on errors, hold off Bellingham BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley gladly accepted significant help from Bellingham to win its second straight series Thursday night. The Pippins held off a late rally from the Bells to win 6-4, scoring all of their runs thanks to Bellingham errors and passed balls. Alex Shanks doubled and hit a sacrifice fly for Yakima Valley's only two RBI. Read more

