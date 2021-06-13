Tucker Middle School students win Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Tucker Middle School/thechampionnewspaper

ATLANTA — The students of Tucker Middle School were awarded $80,000 for their efforts in fighting against human trafficking.

They were recently named the Community Choice Award Winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a national competition that challenges public school students in grades 6-12 to use STEM skills to address real-world change in their communities.

The award gave the school $15,000 in prize money for having their students winning the award. As a national finalist, Tucker Middle also brought back $65,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

“This opportunity to support STEM at Tucker Middle School is a fantastic demonstration of how STEM@GTRI’s sustained collaborations with K12 educators enhance our mission to engage, impact, and inspire Georgia’s students and teachers in STEM,” said Tyler Kinner, research scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI).

STEM@GTRI is the Georgia Tech Research Institute’s K12 outreach program, funded by the State of Georgia with a mission to inspire, engage, and impact Georgia educators and students by providing access to experts in science, technology, engineering and math.

The students proposed a silent alarm that will engage inside airplane bathrooms for their STEM submission. Once engaged, it will immediately notify on-site authorities, sending information on the unit, including instructions and a warning if the alarm has been misused.

After winning the prize money, the school plans to set up an innovation lab at Tucker Middle.

The students were assisted by Georgia Tech faculty researchers Therese Boston (GTRI), Clint Zeagler (IPaT), Kevin Berman (GTRI), and Tyler Kinner (GTRI). They provided technical guidance, mock judging, and pitch coaching.

Since 2010, $18 million in Samsung technology and classroom materials have been awarded by the contest to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.