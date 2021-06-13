Cancel
Tucker, GA

Tucker Middle School students win Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

Tucker Middle School/thechampionnewspaper

ATLANTA — The students of Tucker Middle School were awarded $80,000 for their efforts in fighting against human trafficking.

They were recently named the Community Choice Award Winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a national competition that challenges public school students in grades 6-12 to use STEM skills to address real-world change in their communities.

The award gave the school $15,000 in prize money for having their students winning the award. As a national finalist, Tucker Middle also brought back $65,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

“This opportunity to support STEM at Tucker Middle School is a fantastic demonstration of how STEM@GTRI’s sustained collaborations with K12 educators enhance our mission to engage, impact, and inspire Georgia’s students and teachers in STEM,” said Tyler Kinner, research scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI).

STEM@GTRI is the Georgia Tech Research Institute’s K12 outreach program, funded by the State of Georgia with a mission to inspire, engage, and impact Georgia educators and students by providing access to experts in science, technology, engineering and math.

The students proposed a silent alarm that will engage inside airplane bathrooms for their STEM submission. Once engaged, it will immediately notify on-site authorities, sending information on the unit, including instructions and a warning if the alarm has been misused.

After winning the prize money, the school plans to set up an innovation lab at Tucker Middle.

The students were assisted by Georgia Tech faculty researchers Therese Boston (GTRI), Clint Zeagler (IPaT), Kevin Berman (GTRI), and Tyler Kinner (GTRI). They provided technical guidance, mock judging, and pitch coaching.

Since 2010, $18 million in Samsung technology and classroom materials have been awarded by the contest to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.

Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Roswell High School announces new Choral Teacher

ATLANTA, GA — Roswell High School has announced Dr. Stanton Usher as their new chorus teacher. “Dr. Usher will be a great asset to our Fine Arts program, and we look forward to watching students develop their talents under his leadership,” said Principal Dr. Robert Shaw. “We’re very excited to welcome him to Roswell High School.”
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Summer learning with the Summer Enrichment + Acceleration program by Gwinnett County Public School

ATLANTA, GA — The Gwinnett County Public School is holding a summer learning experience for K-8 students from June 14 to July 20. The Summer Enrichment + Acceleration (SEA) program is designed to help students, while addressing the learning losses that occurred due to the pandemic. The program is focusing on enrichment and acceleration intended to help students to get a head start on next year’s learning.
Marietta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech student travels 2000 miles on bicycle

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student traveled 2,228.4 miles from Marietta, Georgia, to Los Angeles, California, by bike. “I bought a bike during quarantine and the idea of riding across the country somehow seemed like a good one. A lot of people laughed at me, didn’t believe that I could do it, or just looked at me like I was crazy,” said computational science and engineering student Ali Amirfazli.
Macon, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Mercer University awards their alumnus for research to improve USAF fleet maintenance schedules

MACON, GA — Mercer University awarded their alumnus from School of Engineering Harrison M. Verhine second place for his research. He conducted the research titled "A heuristic to reduce the maximum work-in-process and average wait time for aircraft maintenance" as an undergraduate in the Operations Research Division at the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) Annual Virtual Conference and Exposition, held virtually May 22 - 25, 2021.
Macon, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Mercer University's alumna receives Lilly Graduate Fellowship

MACON, GA — Lilly Fellows Program has selected one of Mercer University alumni, Hannah Keller, as one of 10 Lilly Graduate fellows nationwide. The program is held to support outstanding students wishing to explore the connections among Christianity, higher education, and the vocation of the teacher-scholar as they pursue graduate degrees in the arts and humanities.