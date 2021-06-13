Cancel
Detroit Lakes, MN

Events on the Detroit Lakes calendar

Detroit Lakes Post
 7 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Detroit Lakes:

Crazy Daze Detroit Lakes 2021

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Crazy Daze In Detroit Lakes, Minnesota... The Biggest One Day Sale of the Year! Shop Downtown Detroit Lakes for lots of savings, food and fun.

Tuesdays in the Park

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Detroit Lakes, MN

Eric combines the perfect blend of raw energy & stage presence transforming all of your favorite hits from the 60's to present day into a stunning energy packed feel good acoustical performance...

2021 Vacation Bible School; Discovery on Adventure Island!!

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 408 Elm St W, Detroit Lakes, MN

Join us for Vacation Bible School! Each day we will spend time worshiping in music, prayer, Bible study and fun fellowship!! June 21 - 25 9am - 10:45am Kindergarten - 6th grade (in fall 2021...

Live at The Lodge

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 E Shore Dr, Detroit Lakes, MN

Enjoy Detroit Lakes Live Entertainment at The Lodge on Lake Detroit featuring the best in regional music entertainment. No cover charge.

2021 Fishing and Hunting Retreat

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 51383 Bucks Mill Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN

Covid-19 has changed many plans this spring and summer. One thing that is still going on is the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation Veteran Retreat September 17th – 19th. This year, the event is taking...

ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

