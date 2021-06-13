Events on the Detroit Lakes calendar
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Detroit Lakes:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Crazy Daze In Detroit Lakes, Minnesota... The Biggest One Day Sale of the Year! Shop Downtown Detroit Lakes for lots of savings, food and fun.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: Detroit Lakes, MN
Eric combines the perfect blend of raw energy & stage presence transforming all of your favorite hits from the 60's to present day into a stunning energy packed feel good acoustical performance...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:45 AM
Address: 408 Elm St W, Detroit Lakes, MN
Join us for Vacation Bible School! Each day we will spend time worshiping in music, prayer, Bible study and fun fellowship!! June 21 - 25 9am - 10:45am Kindergarten - 6th grade (in fall 2021...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 1200 E Shore Dr, Detroit Lakes, MN
Enjoy Detroit Lakes Live Entertainment at The Lodge on Lake Detroit featuring the best in regional music entertainment. No cover charge.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 51383 Bucks Mill Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN
Covid-19 has changed many plans this spring and summer. One thing that is still going on is the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation Veteran Retreat September 17th – 19th. This year, the event is taking...