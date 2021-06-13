Cancel
Artesia, NM

Artesia events coming soon

Artesia Journal
 7 days ago

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Artesia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZleg_0aT425Oa00

Carlsbad Gem and Mineral Society

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1504 Miehls Rd, Carlsbad, NM

Gems, Minerals, rocks, fossils, meteorites Beads, handcrafted jewelry, silent auction,wheel of prizes, door prizes and much more! Free admission to the Gem Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLLgx_0aT425Oa00

Artesia 3v3 Classic

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 1200 W Gilchrist Ave, Artesia, NM

Artesia 3v3 Classic details on Jul 17, 2021 at - Artesia, NM

Learn More

STEM Lab

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Put on your thinking caps and join us at the Artesia Public Library on Thursdays in June for a STEM activity. Six families will be allowed into the lab at a time. Please wear your masks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiIUl_0aT425Oa00

Save the church KickBall & Cornhole Tournament

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 902 Hidalgo Rd, Carlsbad, NM

Come join the fun weekend of kickball for a great cause!! Thank you for your support and helping to save our church About this event Our names are Roosevelt Armendariz and Lisa Armendariz, pastors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r74tC_0aT425Oa00

Teen and Adult Snuffle Mats

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Come to the library between 3pm and 6pm to learn how to make a snuffle mat for your dog!

Learn More
Artesia, NM
ABOUT

With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

