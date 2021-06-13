Artesia events coming soon

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Artesia:

Carlsbad Gem and Mineral Society Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1504 Miehls Rd, Carlsbad, NM

Gems, Minerals, rocks, fossils, meteorites Beads, handcrafted jewelry, silent auction,wheel of prizes, door prizes and much more! Free admission to the Gem Show

Artesia 3v3 Classic Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 1200 W Gilchrist Ave, Artesia, NM

STEM Lab Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Put on your thinking caps and join us at the Artesia Public Library on Thursdays in June for a STEM activity. Six families will be allowed into the lab at a time. Please wear your masks!

Save the church KickBall & Cornhole Tournament Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 902 Hidalgo Rd, Carlsbad, NM

Come join the fun weekend of kickball for a great cause!! Thank you for your support and helping to save our church About this event Our names are Roosevelt Armendariz and Lisa Armendariz, pastors...

Teen and Adult Snuffle Mats Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Come to the library between 3pm and 6pm to learn how to make a snuffle mat for your dog!