Artesia events coming soon
(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Artesia:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 1504 Miehls Rd, Carlsbad, NM
Gems, Minerals, rocks, fossils, meteorites Beads, handcrafted jewelry, silent auction,wheel of prizes, door prizes and much more! Free admission to the Gem Show
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM
Address: 1200 W Gilchrist Ave, Artesia, NM
Artesia 3v3 Classic details on Jul 17, 2021 at - Artesia, NM
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM
Put on your thinking caps and join us at the Artesia Public Library on Thursdays in June for a STEM activity. Six families will be allowed into the lab at a time. Please wear your masks!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 902 Hidalgo Rd, Carlsbad, NM
Come join the fun weekend of kickball for a great cause!! Thank you for your support and helping to save our church About this event Our names are Roosevelt Armendariz and Lisa Armendariz, pastors...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM
Come to the library between 3pm and 6pm to learn how to make a snuffle mat for your dog!