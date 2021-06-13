Live events coming up in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Livingston:

Ambassador Meeting Livingston, TX

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 US-59 Loop N, Livingston, TX

Monthly meeting of the Ambassador group. Member or employee of a member is welcome to apply for membership with the Ambassador group. It is a great networking opportunity for your business.

Youth Rodeo Kickoff, Cookoff & Barn Party. All day Festival plus Concert Livingston, TX

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Fair Street, Livingston, TX 77351

Jody Booth and Band. With special guests, Sheila Ann, Texaholics, Kaleigh Standley, Tinley Lewis, Anthony Walls, Calie Ray and Lena Rae

Cheer Camp at Moseley Gymnastics Livingston, TX

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 N Willis Ave, Livingston, TX

Join us for 3 days of cheers, chants, dance, stunts and tumbling at our annual Cheer Camp. Boys and Girls Ages 6 -14

RVers Boot Camp Livingston, TX

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 140 Escapees Dr, Livingston, TX

All Boot Camp activities will be held in the Activity Center at Rainbow's End RV Park. This includes all training, a flash drive with all handouts, RVer’s Ultimate Survival Guide (on flash drive...

SJBA Youth Camp 2021: "Now" Livingston, TX

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 408 Lake Tomahawk Rd, Livingston, TX

Registration & Housing spreadsheet form MUST be completed and turned in with $50 non-refundable deposit to secure camper or sponsor reservation. Camp Cost: EARLY registration fee $250 per camper ...