Live events coming up in Livingston
(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Livingston:
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 1001 US-59 Loop N, Livingston, TX
Monthly meeting of the Ambassador group. Member or employee of a member is welcome to apply for membership with the Ambassador group. It is a great networking opportunity for your business.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 Fair Street, Livingston, TX 77351
Jody Booth and Band. With special guests, Sheila Ann, Texaholics, Kaleigh Standley, Tinley Lewis, Anthony Walls, Calie Ray and Lena Rae
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 115 N Willis Ave, Livingston, TX
Join us for 3 days of cheers, chants, dance, stunts and tumbling at our annual Cheer Camp. Boys and Girls Ages 6 -14
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 140 Escapees Dr, Livingston, TX
All Boot Camp activities will be held in the Activity Center at Rainbow's End RV Park. This includes all training, a flash drive with all handouts, RVer’s Ultimate Survival Guide (on flash drive...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 408 Lake Tomahawk Rd, Livingston, TX
Registration & Housing spreadsheet form MUST be completed and turned in with $50 non-refundable deposit to secure camper or sponsor reservation. Camp Cost: EARLY registration fee $250 per camper ...