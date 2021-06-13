Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TX

Live events coming up in Livingston

Posted by 
Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 7 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Livingston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiElS_0aT3yT9H00

Ambassador Meeting

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 US-59 Loop N, Livingston, TX

Monthly meeting of the Ambassador group. Member or employee of a member is welcome to apply for membership with the Ambassador group. It is a great networking opportunity for your business.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcNWf_0aT3yT9H00

Youth Rodeo Kickoff, Cookoff & Barn Party. All day Festival plus Concert

Livingston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Fair Street, Livingston, TX 77351

Jody Booth and Band. With special guests, Sheila Ann, Texaholics, Kaleigh Standley, Tinley Lewis, Anthony Walls, Calie Ray and Lena Rae

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EfJD_0aT3yT9H00

Cheer Camp at Moseley Gymnastics

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 N Willis Ave, Livingston, TX

Join us for 3 days of cheers, chants, dance, stunts and tumbling at our annual Cheer Camp. Boys and Girls Ages 6 -14

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRZlp_0aT3yT9H00

RVers Boot Camp

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 140 Escapees Dr, Livingston, TX

All Boot Camp activities will be held in the Activity Center at Rainbow's End RV Park. This includes all training, a flash drive with all handouts, RVer’s Ultimate Survival Guide (on flash drive...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBJQH_0aT3yT9H00

SJBA Youth Camp 2021: “Now”

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 408 Lake Tomahawk Rd, Livingston, TX

Registration & Housing spreadsheet form MUST be completed and turned in with $50 non-refundable deposit to secure camper or sponsor reservation. Camp Cost: EARLY registration fee $250 per camper ...

Learn More
Livingston Updates

Livingston Updates

Livingston, TX
16
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Livingston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stunts#Loop N#Sun Nov 11#Sun Jul 07#Tx Registration Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related