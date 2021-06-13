Coming soon: Stevens Point events

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Stevens Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

Riverfront Jazz Festival Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point, WI

Riverfront Jazz Festival is back! Celebrate with us at Pfiffner Park. This FREE family event will showcase fantastic musicians from around the nation all performing for your entertainment. Come...

Stevens Point, WI Concealed Carry Class Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits About this event Our three hour courses are taught by NRA certified...

2021 Zombie 5K for The Never Forgotten Honor Flight Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3266 Campsite Dr, Stevens Point, WI

Super fun Zombie themed 5K. Walk or Run!!! Adults, Children, families!!

Northbound Train! Sunday Funday! Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1247 Rocky Run Rd, Stevens Point, WI

Outdoor show with Northbound Train! No cover. Bring a chair and a Friend!

Public Works Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

The Stevens Point Public Utilities Department will close the southernmost eastbound lane on US Hwy. 10 between Old Hwy. 18 Rd./Maple Bluff Rd. and Brilowski Rd. June 7-18 to repair storm sewer...