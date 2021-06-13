Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

Coming soon: Stevens Point events

Posted by 
Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 7 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Stevens Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7hSZ_0aT3xnt800

Riverfront Jazz Festival

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point, WI

Riverfront Jazz Festival is back! Celebrate with us at Pfiffner Park. This FREE family event will showcase fantastic musicians from around the nation all performing for your entertainment. Come...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340b1a_0aT3xnt800

Stevens Point, WI Concealed Carry Class

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits About this event Our three hour courses are taught by NRA certified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkxCj_0aT3xnt800

2021 Zombie 5K for The Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3266 Campsite Dr, Stevens Point, WI

Super fun Zombie themed 5K. Walk or Run!!! Adults, Children, families!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26csst_0aT3xnt800

Northbound Train! Sunday Funday!

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1247 Rocky Run Rd, Stevens Point, WI

Outdoor show with Northbound Train! No cover. Bring a chair and a Friend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRd4r_0aT3xnt800

Public Works

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

The Stevens Point Public Utilities Department will close the southernmost eastbound lane on US Hwy. 10 between Old Hwy. 18 Rd./Maple Bluff Rd. and Brilowski Rd. June 7-18 to repair storm sewer...

Learn More
Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
8
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Stevens Point, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#Wi Outdoor#Northbound Train
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related