Granbury events coming soon

(GRANBURY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Granbury calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granbury:

Vacation Bible School Jesus Our Strong Foundation Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 910 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX

VBS July 26-30 6:30 pm to 9 pm Family Night Friday July 30th Please Join us for Hotdogs and Fellowship! See you kids in July!!

Fly-In Pancake Breakfast Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Howard Clemmons Rd, Granbury, TX

Come out and support the Commemorative Airforce, Comanche Peak Sponsor Group! The Granbury Regional Airport will host a "fly-in" pancake breakfast: pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee! Enjoy your...

harvest moon festivals Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Moon Festival - You don't invite your loved one up there. You can invite a girl or boy you like to increase his/her FP. You'll also end up with less stamina for the day. When: Fall 15 Time: 5:00...

K5-2nd Grade Reading Camp Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1001 Paluxy Hwy, Granbury, TX

This is a 4 day camp for students who need reading help in order to be successful in the next grade. Taught by teachers trained in the Orton Gillingham method of reading instruction. Taught by...

Walk Like a Man: a Tribute to the Music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 133 E Pearl St, Granbury, TX

"Walk Like a Man: A Tribute to the Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons" will be on the Granbury Opera House stage for three shows on July 9-10, 2021. Walk Like A Man is a tribute to Frankie Valli and...