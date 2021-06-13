Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Idaho Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEwUP_0aT3rrxY00

Open Gym and Preschool Open Gym

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 3019 S 25th E, Ammon, ID

Join us for open gym fun in our gymnastics/parkour/ninja warrior gym in Ammon, Idaho. We host an open gym for preschool aged kids every Thursday at 11:30am, and Saturdays at 10:00am for a one hour...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gk7U_0aT3rrxY00

Youth Reiki Training

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2890 14th North, Ammon, ID 83401

Attendees will leave with various tools, including being attuned to Reiki Level 1, to help with their mental and emotional health.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VPzG_0aT3rrxY00

Howlin’ In Bone Concert Series: Jeff Crosby w/Clint King

Iona, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1672 Bone Rd, Iona, ID

Howlin' in Bone Summer Concert Series presented by The Wolf and Steele-n-Jo's Bone Jeff Crosby Born and raised in a sleepy mountain town in Northern Idaho, singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby has...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQ1CP_0aT3rrxY00

Stroke Time

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2085 Niagara Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

This live activity will explore stroke syndromes and the critical role that imaging plays in diagnosis and treatment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWqy5_0aT3rrxY00

Class of 1991 Idaho Falls Tigers 30 Year Reunion

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1830 South Woodruff Avenue AND 575 River Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

30 Year Reunion for the Idaho Falls Tigers Class of 1991. Come join us for 2 fun nights as we take a stroll down memory lane.

Learn More
Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls, ID
22
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
City
Ammon, ID
City
Iona, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Idaho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
Idaho Falls News Alert

Trending local sports in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Idaho Falls sports. For more stories from the Idaho Falls area, click here.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
Idaho Falls News Alert

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Idaho Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.