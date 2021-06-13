Idaho Falls calendar: Coming events

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Idaho Falls area:

Open Gym and Preschool Open Gym Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 3019 S 25th E, Ammon, ID

Join us for open gym fun in our gymnastics/parkour/ninja warrior gym in Ammon, Idaho. We host an open gym for preschool aged kids every Thursday at 11:30am, and Saturdays at 10:00am for a one hour...

Youth Reiki Training Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2890 14th North, Ammon, ID 83401

Attendees will leave with various tools, including being attuned to Reiki Level 1, to help with their mental and emotional health.

Howlin’ In Bone Concert Series: Jeff Crosby w/Clint King Iona, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1672 Bone Rd, Iona, ID

Howlin' in Bone Summer Concert Series presented by The Wolf and Steele-n-Jo's Bone Jeff Crosby Born and raised in a sleepy mountain town in Northern Idaho, singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby has...

Stroke Time Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2085 Niagara Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

This live activity will explore stroke syndromes and the critical role that imaging plays in diagnosis and treatment.

Class of 1991 Idaho Falls Tigers 30 Year Reunion Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1830 South Woodruff Avenue AND 575 River Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

30 Year Reunion for the Idaho Falls Tigers Class of 1991. Come join us for 2 fun nights as we take a stroll down memory lane.