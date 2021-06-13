Cancel
Vinson, OK

Live events on the horizon in Vinson

Vinson Times
 8 days ago

(VINSON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Vinson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vinson:

Hometown Christmas Festival

Mangum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 222 W Jefferson St, Mangum, OK

Christmas tree lighting, living nativity, parade, entertainment, Santa's House, carriage rides, moonlight madness sale. 5:30pm - ???

Oklahoma Route 66 Association 3rd Quarter Board Meeting

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 207 W Main St, Sayre, OK

Causes event in Sayre, OK by Oklahoma Route 66 Association on Sunday, July 11 2021

DJ Raven Cade LIVE at Halftime Sports Bar...6/18

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Join me for GREAT times and GREAT music at the Halftime Bar! I will be giving away concert tickets to some great concerts, and playing the BEST Mix of music!

4th of July in the Park

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

Come out to the Sayre City Park Sunday afternoon and enjoy the holiday with your family. Food, swimming, miniature golf, free inflatables, and the finale-fireworks at dark.

2021 SYL Youth Football and Cheer Camp

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: Sayre, OK

We are excited to host the SYL Youth Skills Camp for the 5th consecutive year. By committing to attending our skills camp, your athlete has taken the first step to being a leg up on the...

ABOUT

With Vinson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

