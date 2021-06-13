Tobias calendar: Events coming up
(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tobias:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Friend, Nebraska's 150th Outdoor Vendor Fair. Kennelwood Farms will be a vendor at this show, we are NOT the Host of this event. We will have our Jams, Jellies, Produce, Raw Honey, and Honey...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 162 N 9th St, Geneva, NE
The Flatwater Jazz concert has been rescheduled (from February 21, 2021) to Sunday, October 3, 2021, starting at 3:00 p.m.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Save the date: an evening of music and entertainment! Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Pool Park, Fairmont, NE. Bring a lawn chair, your dancing shoes and a coozie for a drink {Bar available on...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 313 E Main St, Plymouth, NE
