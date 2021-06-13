Tobias calendar: Events coming up

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tobias:

Friend's 150th Outdoor Vendor Fair Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Friend, Nebraska's 150th Outdoor Vendor Fair. Kennelwood Farms will be a vendor at this show, we are NOT the Host of this event. We will have our Jams, Jellies, Produce, Raw Honey, and Honey...

Geneva Arts Council presents Flatwater Jazz Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 162 N 9th St, Geneva, NE

The Flatwater Jazz concert has been rescheduled (from February 21, 2021) to Sunday, October 3, 2021, starting at 3:00 p.m.

Friend Farmers' Market Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

Escape In Fairmont Fairmont, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Save the date: an evening of music and entertainment! Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Pool Park, Fairmont, NE. Bring a lawn chair, your dancing shoes and a coozie for a drink {Bar available on...

Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: The Marking of Nebraska Plymouth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 E Main St, Plymouth, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.