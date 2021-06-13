Cancel
Tobias, NE

Tobias calendar: Events coming up

Tobias News Alert
Tobias News Alert
 8 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tobias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFAY7_0aT3knLz00

Friend's 150th Outdoor Vendor Fair

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Friend, Nebraska's 150th Outdoor Vendor Fair. Kennelwood Farms will be a vendor at this show, we are NOT the Host of this event. We will have our Jams, Jellies, Produce, Raw Honey, and Honey...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcCLs_0aT3knLz00

Geneva Arts Council presents Flatwater Jazz

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 162 N 9th St, Geneva, NE

The Flatwater Jazz concert has been rescheduled (from February 21, 2021) to Sunday, October 3, 2021, starting at 3:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxnD9_0aT3knLz00

Friend Farmers' Market

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bC7eu_0aT3knLz00

Escape In Fairmont

Fairmont, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Save the date: an evening of music and entertainment! Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Pool Park, Fairmont, NE. Bring a lawn chair, your dancing shoes and a coozie for a drink {Bar available on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FfLa_0aT3knLz00

Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: The Marking of Nebraska

Plymouth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 E Main St, Plymouth, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Tobias News Alert

Tobias News Alert

Tobias, NE
ABOUT

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

