Live events Stephenson — what’s coming up

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are coming to Stephenson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:

Bay Jammer Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 1st St, Menominee, MI

Bay Jammer is the nation’s oldest continuous Scouting event designed for older teens. Bay Jammer is open to Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts of the USA, Venture Scouts, Explorers, Sea Scouts, and Mariners...

Vacation Bible School - Country Bible Church - Rocky Railway! Wallace, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 5636 US-41, Wallace, MI

Come join us on this adventure as we explore how Jesus' power pulls us through rocky times. It will be a week full of fun and exciting crafts, games, snacks, videos and much more where kids will...

Superior Auction & Appraisal LLC Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Lead Auctioneer and Owner Nellie Beland, CAI/CES/CAGA, is an active member of the National Auctioneer's Association (NAA), Michigan State Auctioneer's Association (MSAA) and the Wisconsin...

Outreach & Missions Rummage Sale Carney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The proceeds from the Missions Rummage Sale will go to help pre-teen and teen girls in Congo, the Global Fingerprints children’s ministry. We are still in need of lightweight, cheap washcloths and...

Summer Cooking!! Wausaukee, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Eden Restored Health Market invites you to a FREE COMMUNITY talk and demonstration on healthy Summer Cooking. Who says healthy meals are not tasty. Come learn why and how to cook healthier. You...