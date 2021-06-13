Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, AR

Corning events calendar

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 8 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Corning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDko2_0aT3T1nV00

FreedomFest

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 5 Ball Park Rd, Doniphan, MO

Join us as we celebrate our freedom in a big way. Enter your little prince or princess in the Mr Miss Current River Pageant Sponsored by Peoples Community

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VySYQ_0aT3T1nV00

World Changers: Home Edition — Current-Gaines Baptist Association

Corning, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

We are excited to be able to do our local mission projects again this year. World Changers: Home Edition is for students 7th grade - 12th grade. Space will be limited this year according to local...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZAgI_0aT3T1nV00

Knights of North Castle VBS

Marmaduke, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 7975 Hwy 49 N, Marmaduke, AR

Join us IN PERSON for our VBS this summer as we visit North Castle and armor up with God!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MU8Vc_0aT3T1nV00

DD4L Anniversary!!!!!!

Maynard, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Next Level Dance Competition with Dianna Williams and the Dancing Dolls

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljRUe_0aT3T1nV00

Chef D

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 Pace Rd, Pocahontas, AR

Chef D will be at American Made in Pocahontas cooking something special using his Cajun seasonings and New Orleans charm. You do not want to miss this! Come prepared to awaken your taste buds! His...

Learn More
Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
27
Followers
89
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Marmaduke, AR
Pocahontas, AR
Government
City
Pocahontas, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianna Williams
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Dolls#Dance#Live Events#Mo Join#Peoples Community Starts#Sun Jul 07#Ar Join#Vbs#American Made#Cajun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related