Corning events calendar

(CORNING, AR) Corning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

FreedomFest Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 5 Ball Park Rd, Doniphan, MO

Join us as we celebrate our freedom in a big way. Enter your little prince or princess in the Mr Miss Current River Pageant Sponsored by Peoples Community

World Changers: Home Edition — Current-Gaines Baptist Association Corning, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

We are excited to be able to do our local mission projects again this year. World Changers: Home Edition is for students 7th grade - 12th grade. Space will be limited this year according to local...

Knights of North Castle VBS Marmaduke, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 7975 Hwy 49 N, Marmaduke, AR

Join us IN PERSON for our VBS this summer as we visit North Castle and armor up with God!

DD4L Anniversary!!!!!! Maynard, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Next Level Dance Competition with Dianna Williams and the Dancing Dolls

Chef D Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 Pace Rd, Pocahontas, AR

Chef D will be at American Made in Pocahontas cooking something special using his Cajun seasonings and New Orleans charm. You do not want to miss this! Come prepared to awaken your taste buds! His...