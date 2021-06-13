Live events on the horizon in Jackman

(JACKMAN, ME) Jackman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackman:

Greenville Gazebo Concerts presents DE Experience Greenville, ME

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Music event in Greenville, ME by Double Entendre/ The D E Experience on Thursday, July 15 2021

Forest Heritage Days Greenville, ME

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 130 Pritham Ave, Greenville, ME

Admission: none Days/ Hours Open: Thu 11am‑3pm, Fri 9am‑3pm, Sat 9am‑3pm, Sun 9am‑12pm Address: 130 Pritham Avenue, Greenville, ME 04441 Other Activities: working forest bus tour, logging...

Jenny Lou Drew Greenville, ME

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Jenny Lou Drew and Scott Morgan to perform an outdoor show in Thoreau Park

Little Moose Trail Stewardship Day Greenville, ME

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Join us for a fun day of easy trail maintenance in the Little Moose region on the West side of Moosehead Lake. We anticipate work to include a combination of brush cutting, trail marker...

Last HUGE WATER Release Of The Season! West Forks, ME

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2265 US-201, West Forks, ME

The Last HUGE WATER Release Of The Season! If you've been wanting to experience the adrenaline of rafting the Kennebec at a roaring 8,000 CFS this year, now is your last chance! The details: - The...