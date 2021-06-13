Don’t overpay for gas in Iron Mountain: Analysis shows most expensive station

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Iron Mountain area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Iron Mountain area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3550 Us-2.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3550 Us-2, Quinnesec

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Krist 616 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 1017 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Krist 205 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 1523 S Stephenson Ave , Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.