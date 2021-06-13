Cancel
Iron Mountain, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Iron Mountain: Analysis shows most expensive station

Iron Mountain News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dIU4_0aT05e2v00

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Iron Mountain area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Iron Mountain area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3550 Us-2.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

BP

3550 Us-2, Quinnesec
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Krist

616 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Krist

1017 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.17

Krist

205 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

1523 S Stephenson Ave , Iron Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Iron Mountain, MI
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

