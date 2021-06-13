Cancel
Marion, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Marion

Marion Updates
 8 days ago
(MARION, NC) Gas prices vary across the Marion area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marion area appeared to be at BP, at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2815 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Marathon

4323 Us 221 S, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19

BP

3352 Burma Rd E, Nebo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Nebo Quick Stop

31 Lawing Dr, Nebo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2757 Sugar Hill Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marion, NC
