Analysis shows most expensive gas in Marion

(MARION, NC) Gas prices vary across the Marion area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marion area appeared to be at BP, at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2815 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Marathon 4323 Us 221 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

BP 3352 Burma Rd E, Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Nebo Quick Stop 31 Lawing Dr, Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2757 Sugar Hill Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.