West Bend, WI

Where’s the most expensive gas in West Bend?

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 8 days ago
(WEST BEND, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the West Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Bend area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1211 W Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1211 W Washington St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$3.09

Mobil

500 S Main St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Amoco

1512 W Washington St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Kwik Trip

806 S Main St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09

CITGO

1516 N Main St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Amoco

1650 N Main St, West Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 100 Badger Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

