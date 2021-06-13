Where’s the most expensive gas in West Bend?

(WEST BEND, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the West Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Bend area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1211 W Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1211 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Mobil 500 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Amoco 1512 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Kwik Trip 806 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

CITGO 1516 N Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Amoco 1650 N Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 100 Badger Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.