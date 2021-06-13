Paying too much for gas Findlay? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FINDLAY, OH) Gas prices vary across the Findlay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Findlay area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Findlay area appeared to be at Shell, at 2541 Tiffin Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Findlay area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2541 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.96 $ 3.35

Marathon 1790 E Melrose Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1996 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ --

Speedway 2001 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.35

Meijer 2200 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.35

Marathon 464 E Sandusky St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1403 N Main St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.