Findlay, OH

Paying too much for gas Findlay? Analysis shows most expensive station

Findlay Times
 8 days ago
(FINDLAY, OH) Gas prices vary across the Findlay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Findlay area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Findlay area appeared to be at Shell, at 2541 Tiffin Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Findlay area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2541 Tiffin Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.96
$3.35

Marathon

1790 E Melrose Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

1996 Tiffin Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$--

Speedway

2001 Tiffin Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.35

Meijer

2200 Tiffin Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.35

Marathon

464 E Sandusky St, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.48
$3.83
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1403 N Main St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Findlay, OH
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

