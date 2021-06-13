Don’t overpay for gas in Gadsden: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GADSDEN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Gadsden area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gadsden area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.44 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Titan Motors, at 601 Walnut St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gadsden area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Titan Motors 601 Walnut St, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2701 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3500 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1302 Al-77, Southside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1734 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.27 $ -- $ --

Circle K 1747 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jet-Pep at 1001 Tidmore Bend Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.