Gadsden, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Gadsden: Analysis shows most expensive station

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 8 days ago
(GADSDEN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Gadsden area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gadsden area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.44 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Titan Motors, at 601 Walnut St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gadsden area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Titan Motors

601 Walnut St, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2701 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3500 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1302 Al-77, Southside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1734 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.27
$--
$--

Circle K

1747 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.42
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jet-Pep at 1001 Tidmore Bend Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

