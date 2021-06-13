High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kennewick as of Sunday

(KENNEWICK, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Kennewick?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kennewick area ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.32 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3720 W Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3720 W Court St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 2610 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Shell 1400 W 27Th Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 18 S Washington St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

76 1949 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1821 S Washington St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ -- card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 2216 E Hillsboro Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.