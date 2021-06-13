Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kennewick as of Sunday

Posted by 
Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aSzpoTB00

(KENNEWICK, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Kennewick?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kennewick area ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.32 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3720 W Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3720 W Court St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Chevron

2610 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$3.95
$3.49

Shell

1400 W 27Th Ave, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--

Shell

18 S Washington St, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$3.95
$3.49

76

1949 N 4Th Ave, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--

76

1821 S Washington St, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.51
$3.71
$--
card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 2216 E Hillsboro Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Kennewick Voice

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
9
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Traffic
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Wa#W Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Kennewick, WAPosted by
Kennewick Voice

Where's the cheapest gas in Kennewick?

(KENNEWICK, WA) According to Kennewick gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 3720 W Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
Kennewick Voice

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kennewick

(KENNEWICK, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.