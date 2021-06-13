Paying too much for gas Mansfield? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MANSFIELD, OH) Gas prices vary across the Mansfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mansfield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 77 S Diamond Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 77 S Diamond Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.09

Marathon 300 N Mulberry St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Sunoco 382 Lexington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 495 Woodville Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

BP 680 N Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ --

BP 876 Park Ave E, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.83 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.