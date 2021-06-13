Don’t overpay for gas in Shamrock: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SHAMROCK, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Shamrock?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Shamrock area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shamrock area appeared to be at Allsup's, at 811 N Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allsup's at 811 N Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.