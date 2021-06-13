Where’s the most expensive gas in Onawa?

(ONAWA, IA) Gas prices vary across the Onawa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Onawa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Onawa area appeared to be at Casey's, at 70610Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 70610Th St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.