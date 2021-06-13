Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Onawa?

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXTNd_0aSzkNaD00

(ONAWA, IA) Gas prices vary across the Onawa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Onawa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Onawa area appeared to be at Casey's, at 70610Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 70610Th St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
8
Followers
92
Post
691
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
City
Casey, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Check out these Onawa homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice 2 story home with an inviting porch and fenced yard. Come inside to the wonderful living room that is open to
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Onawa diesel price check shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(ONAWA, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Onawa, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Onawa area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 70610Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 70610Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09.
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Onawa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ONAWA, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Onawa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 70610Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 70610Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Onawa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa: 1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2736/week- Onawa, IA; 2. Security Officer; 3. Line Attendants; 4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee; 5. Production and Packaging - NEW HIGHER WAGES!; 6. Travel Nurse RN - $60.39/Hour $2174/Weekly; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,015 per week; 8. SALARY PAID OTR COMPANY DRIVER **PAY INCREASED**; 9. Retail Sales & Customer Service Specialist - Earn $19 - $43 per hour; 10. Non CDL Shag Driver - B Shift;
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Job alert: These jobs are open in Onawa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa: 1. Full Time Retail Associate - Earn $19 - $43 per hour; 2. Hand Packers; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,015 per week; 4. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 5. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER; 6. CDL A Driver / Ready Mix Driver; 7. SALES REPRESENTATIVE; 8. SALES- WORK FROM HOME; 9. CMA-Certified Medication Aide (CNA Certified); 10. Travel CT Tech - $1,875 per week;
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Job alert: These Onawa jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 2. Clinical Director; 3. CDL A Local, Regional, OTR Truck Drivers Wanted - Top Pay; 4. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $56.38/Hour $2030/Weekly; 5. Production and Packaging - NEW HIGHER WAGES!; 6. Student Exchange Community Coordinator; 7. Line Attendants; 8. Security Guard; 9. Insurance Broker - Will Train - Aggressive Compensation and Bonuses!; 10. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $55.96/Hour $2015/Weekly;
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Onawa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa: 1. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 2. SALES- WORK FROM HOME; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Material Handlers; 5. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $55.95/Hour $2014/Weekly; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 8. CDL A Driver / Ready Mix Driver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $61,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 10. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Tekamah);