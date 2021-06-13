Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antlers, OK

Don’t overpay for gas in Antlers: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XjfG_0aSzgo4s00

(ANTLERS, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Antlers?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.68, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Antlers area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 801 W Main St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

801 W Main St , Antlers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.94

Valero

904 W Main St, Antlers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Antlers Digest

Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
15
Followers
78
Post
965
Views
ABOUT

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antlers, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#E Z Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Antlers, OKPosted by
Antlers Digest

Antlers diesel price check shows where to save $0.01 per gallon

(ANTLERS, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.01 in the greater Antlers area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Antlers area went to Shell at 801 W Main St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.95, at E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St, the survey found:
Antlers, OKPosted by
Antlers Digest

Antlers gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ANTLERS, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Antlers area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon. E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 801 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.68.
Antlers, OKPosted by
Antlers Digest

Antlers gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ANTLERS, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Antlers area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.68 at Shell at 801 W Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Antlers, OKPosted by
Antlers Digest

House-hunt Antlers: What’s on the market

(ANTLERS, OK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.