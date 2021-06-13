Don’t overpay for gas in Antlers: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ANTLERS, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Antlers?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.68, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Antlers area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 801 W Main St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 801 W Main St , Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Valero 904 W Main St, Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.