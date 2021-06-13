Paying too much for gas Brownwood? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownwood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brownwood area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2800 Us-377 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2800 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2800 Southside Dr, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1201 Austin Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 766 W Commerce Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 601 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Sunoco 3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 403 W Commerce St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.