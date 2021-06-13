Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Paying too much for gas Brownwood? Analysis shows most expensive station

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 8 days ago
(BROWNWOOD, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownwood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brownwood area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2800 Us-377 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2800 Us-377 S, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2800 Southside Dr, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

1201 Austin Ave, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

766 W Commerce Ave, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Stripes

601 W Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.25
$2.99

Sunoco

3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.49
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 403 W Commerce St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brownwood, TX
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

