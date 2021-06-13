Cancel
Muskegon Heights, MI

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Muskegon Heights

Posted by 
Muskegon Heights Journal
 9 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Muskegon Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Muskegon Heights:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvrOml00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Muskegon Heights, MI
