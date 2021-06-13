Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Sunday has sun for Elizabeth City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 9 days ago

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elizabeth City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvgyeq00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Elizabeth City: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly