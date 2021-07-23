Cancel
Chico, CA

Vaccine database: Chico sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Chico Updates
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aSKr9cu00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(CHICO, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Chico, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Chico:

2780 Esplanade

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (530) 345-9009

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1496 East Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (530) 896-5404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

801 East Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (530) 345-1363

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 530-342-8892

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

650 Mangrove Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 530-891-6722

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

220 W East Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 530-343-9495

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1366 East Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 530-899-2322

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

146 W East Ave

Save Mart Supermarkets

Phone: 530-343-3399

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

860 East Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-899-0887

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1042 Nord Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-566-1358

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2044 Forest Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:09:10 PDT

Phone: 530-899-8760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
