Springfield, IL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield

Springfield Updates
23 hours ago
 23 hours ago
(John Moore / Getty)

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Springfield have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Springfield:

2703 Adlai Stevenson Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (217) 529-5468

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

920 N Grand Ave E

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (217) 522-6596

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2239 E Cook St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (217) 753-1956

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-01:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2115 S MacArthur Blvd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 217-726-1003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4200 Conestoga Dr

Meijer

Phone: 217-547-2410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2300 W White Oaks Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 217-787-4126

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2500 S Koke Mill Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-726-0979

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2305 W Monroe St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-546-9558

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

2625 Adlai Stevenson Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-529-8185

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2020 S MacArthur Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-744-1880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3216 E Clear Lake Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-544-7948

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2140 N Peoria Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-544-2925

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2945 S 6th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-788-5846

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1310 S 5th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-544-2709

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1900 W Jefferson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-787-0648

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3401 Freedom Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 217-793-3310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2760 N Dirksen Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 217-522-3090

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1100 Lejune Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 217-529-6221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

