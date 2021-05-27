newsbreak-logo
Lititz, PA

Don't Miss Out on These Spots if You're in Lititz, PA

Melissa Frost
 3 days ago

East Main Street, Lititz, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lititz, PA, is well known for its vibrant mood and its many seasonal events and festivals for local residents and out-of-towners. There is never a dull moment in Lititz, and the historic downtown area is filled with unique local shops.

All the festivities the town hosts have contributed to it having a status as a small town worth visiting. Back in 2013, Lititz, PA was voted the coolest small town in all of America, and its residents are still proud of it. Which they have reason to be.

If you find yourself in Lititz, make sure to check out these four spots:

1. Lititz Springs Park

Lititz Springs Park, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost

Lititz Springs Park is a beautiful park in the center of the town. The park is privately owned by the Lititz Moravian Congregation and run as a non-profit organization. The well-maintained area is open for the public, it is free to enter whether you want to take a stroll along the water, have a picnic with your family, or stop by at one of the two playgrounds in the park.

The town’s annual Independence Day celebration takes place in Lititz Springs Park, drawing large crowds to downtown Lititz. The park is also hosting other events here throughout the year, including art shows and concerts. 

This park is an idyllic place to gather for both young and old.

2. Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Americans love their pretzels, and the average American eats more than 1.5 pounds of pretzels each year. In Lititz, you'll find Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, the very first commercial pretzel bakery in the U.S. It is still run by the Sturgis family that started the business back in 1861. The Pretzel Bakery in Lititz is located in historic downtown. Sturgis Pretzel House is also one of the original structures in Lititz.

Pretzels were originally made by hand from start to finish. As technology progressed, parts of the procedure were mechanized. Although pretzel machinery has changed the industry over the years, the Pretzel Bakery still bakes some of their pretzels on a soapstone hearth surface.

3. Wilbur Chocolate

The old Wilbur Chocolate Factory in Lititz, PA.Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you enjoy both history and eating chocolate, this place is worth a visit. The old chocolate factory is a landmark in Lititz, and there's a saying that if you’ve been in south-central Pennsylvania long enough, you know that the name Wilbur Chocolate is synonymous with Lititz.

The chocolate production is no longer operating in the old iconic chocolate factory building, but the chocolate has not moved far. The Wilbur Chocolate Store is located right across the street from the old building. One of their most popular items is the Wilbur Bud, introduced in 1893.

4. East Main Street

On this street, you'll find everything from independent bookstores and second-hand stores to candy shops and lively cafes. The architecture in historic downtown and on East Main Street is a fine mix between German, English, and Victorian. Most of the buildings in the town are built in either brick, stone, or log.

Make sure to save room for food when walking through this street. Bull's Head, Slate Cafe, and Isabella's Ice Cream Parlor are a few of the places you can get a bite or something sweet on East Main Street.

The borough of Lititz is located in the northern part of Lancaster, PA. The town was founded in 1742 by Count Nicholas Ludwig von Zinzendorf. He arrived from Saxony, Germany, and founded the settlement that is now known as Lititz. The town was named after a Bohemian Castle near the village of Kunvald.

Lititz Borough has a population of 9,385 people and occupies a total area of 2.3 square miles.

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories, mostly from PA.

