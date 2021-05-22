Illinois bill proposes to send unused school food home with students in need

Photo by Katerina Holmes from Pexels

A bill is currently being debated in the Illinois House of Representatives that would allow public schools in the state to send unused food home with students.

This program would be made available to students who already participate in the school’s free breakfast program, free lunch lunch program, school breakfast program or a school lunch program provided under the School Breakfast and Lunch Program Act.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Latoya Greenwood, states that public schools will have the ability to send home “food that is unused by the school to needy children who are students of that school.”

Food in the program would be provided to these students at no charge.

“We know a lot of families are struggling right now, and one of the most important things they need right now is good nutrition,” Greenwood said.

Currently, the bill says that school districts will be required to create a food sharing plan that makes this unused food available to disadvantaged students.

According to the bill, which would amend the school code, school districts should work “to ensure that any leftover food items are properly donated in order to combat potential food insecurity in their communities.”

School districts would have the ability to contract with third-party providers to serve the program. All programs developed under the bill would need to be incorporated into the school district’s local wellness policy.

The bill passed out of committee May 13, sending it to the House for further debate. The senate passed the bill unanimously in April.

If the bill passes, the implementation would begin immediately.