newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, KY

Braxton Brewing Company - Covington, KY

Posted by 
Rachel Yerks
Rachel Yerks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ieBD_0a7K94hM00
Photo by author.

We decided to go to the Braxton Brewing Company to test out their Graeter's stout. We are avid Graeter's fans nowadays (see review). We also heard they have a lovely rooftop bar and wanted to see if it would become one of our go-to spots in Covington. Spoiler alert: it did!

Seating Options: Outdoor vs. Indoor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YN3QK_0a7K94hM00
Photo by author.

Look at that beautiful rooftop area! We were thrilled at how spacious the rooftop was. They had many wire tables set up in the middle in a faux grass area, multiple sets of comfortable wooden chairs with cushions near the roof edge, and a small ordering bar right in the middle of it all. Due to the pandemic, there were no people sitting at the bar, as it served as more of a walk-up counter.

The downstairs, first-floor seating area was fine, but it was just a concrete room. The outdoors section of Braxton's was far nicer. However, if you want certain drinks you will need to go downstairs to get them, as the rooftop bar is not as stocked as the one downstairs. P.S: If you want a peek at their laboratory where they test out new drinks, check out the second floor during your elevator ride!

Our Drinks Review (and Prices)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hPRm_0a7K94hM00
Photo by author.

As a Graeter's lover and sugary coffee fan, I got the Graeter's Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout. My boyfriend ordered the Calypso ($7), which has 4.8% alc. and is marketed as an alcoholic smoothie in a can.

My drink was very strong, only in terms of coffee flavor. It was your average stout, strength-wise. If you are a casual coffee fan and enjoy Starbucks' Caramel Macchiatos, this isn't it. The coffee flavor in this is very, very strong and isn't milky, but I still liked it. The fizz was a nice touch.

The Calypso was an exotic taste. The bar on the roof actually didn't have this one in stock, so my boyfriend had to run downstairs to order it and get it from the stock room. Neither of us liked it very much. It was an alcoholic smoothie, but it was strange. The three main flavors, in order, are meant to be pineapple, peach, and lime, but it was super sour. The lime was very strong and did not make it an enjoyable drink. We would not recommend this flavor, but they do have other alcoholic "smoothie" options! They obviously do not have a smoothie texture.

Final thoughts

We had a blast at Braxton. The rooftop was beautiful, comfortable, and very spacious. The weather was incredibly nice and we sat around talking and drinking for over an hour before heading out. I could definitely see it being a great place to take your friends and hang out for the entire night. We have a friend visiting us soon and will be bringing him here!

I really enjoyed the Graeter's Stout, but the alcoholic "smoothie" was a miss. Still, it didn't sour our night at all. The rooftop was so beautiful we could've drunk anything and still been happy to be there. It's a great experience. Braxton Brewing Company has dozens of drinks to choose from so you're always going to find at least one drink that'll suit your tastes. Give Braxton a try!

Rachel Yerks

Rachel Yerks

Florence, KY
970
Followers
118
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

I write destination content about restaurants, resorts, and other must-visit locations for News Break. My personal website consists of lifestyle and freelancing content designed to help others build up their side hustles.

 https://rachelyerks.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Covington, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Drinks#Food Drink#Brewing#Peach#Indoor Photo#Calypso#Coffee Flavor#First Floor Seating Area#Seating Options#Downstairs#Comfortable Wooden Chairs#Lime#Avid Graeter#Sugary Coffee Fan#Pineapple#Multiple Sets#Cushions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Rachel Yerks

Grainwell Market - (Wood Decor Shop) - Covington, Kentucky

Grainwell is a family business owned by two sisters. Although they started their business in 2014, they didn't open their boutique as a stand-alone shop until 2017. We happened upon their boutique while walking around in Covington and were surprised at the huge selection of wood art pieces and other affordable gifts.
Covington, KYcincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Things We Like: Piper’s Ice Cream BAR

The weather is getting warmer, and there are so many things to celebrate coming up. Whether you’re looking to get a treat for the end of the school year, celebrate a stellar dance competition performance or an out of the park homerun from your little leaguer… Piper’s in Covington has always been the place to be! And now if you are looking for a unique pit stop with friends, or a sweet way to end date night… you can check out Piper’s Ice Cream BAR.
Covington, KYcovingtonky.gov

Mass of glass

COVINGTON, Ky. – Plastic isn’t the only material that causes “can or I can’t I? recycling anxiety. Courtesy of Rumpke Waste & Recycling, the City of Covington’s partner, here are some practical answers on what you can and can’t put in your City recycling cart:. “Yes”. · Olive oil bottles.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Tuba Baking Co. to Open 'Brezelgarten' in Dayton, Kentucky This Summer

Northern Kentucky-based Tuba Baking Co. is growing, uprooting from its first brick-and-mortar location in Covington to a storefront in Dayton, Kentucky which offers a little more room to branch out. The eatery, owned by lifelong Campbell County resident Drew Rath, launched in 2018, focusing primarily on Swabian-style pretzels. The bakery...
Fox 19

Thrift shop in Covington gives back to families in need

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -A thrift shop in Covington is giving back to families in need of affordable clothing and household items. The Second Time Around Thrift Shop has been operated by St. Elizabeth Healthcare for decades, but was recently donated to the Brighton Center. During the pandemic, the Brighton Center...
rcnky.com

Tuba Baking Co. Moving to Dayton, Will Offer Large Biergarten

Tuba Baking Company is moving from its downtown Covington location to a new spot in Dayton. It will also be adjusting its name. Owner Drew Rath announced on the company's Facebook page that the business, known for its pretzels and other popular dishes, would relocate to 517 Sixth Avenue in Dayton, where it will offer a large biergarten.
Kentucky Statercnky.com

Ky. Symphony to Raffle Off Pappy Van Winkle, Other Rare Bourbons

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra launched is launching a raffle to fund its summer concerts at Devou Park in Covington and Tower Park in Fort Thomas, planned for July through September. The rare bourbon raffle is scheduled for May 8. The Party Source in Bellevue donated a six-bottle set of 2020...
Kenton County, KYrcnky.com

New Historical Markers Coming to Kenton Co. Sites

Two new historical markers are coming to Kenton Co. The Kenton County Historical Society announced Wednesday that its efforts to land more signs from the Kentucky Historical Marker program, which has more than 2,400 markers across the state, has been successful in two additional cases. The county historical society said...
Florence, KYPosted by
Rachel Yerks

Chopsticks Chinese Restaurant - Florence, KY

Right next to the tiny Kroger on Mt. Zion Rd. is Chopsticks, a small Chinese restaurant that is incredibly popular with the locals. While waiting for our food today, ten other people filtered in and out, placing orders and grabbing their food. It's best to order online and then pay in person (not able to pay online) because they get so busy.
Ohio StatePosted by
Rachel Yerks

Incredible Donuts from Holtman's Donuts - Cincinnati, Ohio

While heading over to a friend's house for a birthday party, my partner and I stumbled across Holtman's Donuts. We went to their Oakley location, but they also have a shop in OTR and three other Ohio locations. We were driving around town late at night for something to bring to the party and were surprised to find Holtman's still open with plenty of donuts for sale. We grabbed a dozen donuts for the birthday girl.
Florence, KYPosted by
Rachel Yerks

Chick-fil-A in Florence, KY - Is It Worth It?

I'll be honest; I used to be obsessed with Chick-fil-A when I first moved out here in July 2020. I had never had it before and loved their waffle-cut fries, crispy chicken, and lemonade. My favorite sauces are their namesake sauce and the spicy sriracha. I would get Chick-fil-A once or twice nearly every week.