Braxton Brewing Company - Covington, KY

Photo by author.

We decided to go to the Braxton Brewing Company to test out their Graeter's stout. We are avid Graeter's fans nowadays (see review). We also heard they have a lovely rooftop bar and wanted to see if it would become one of our go-to spots in Covington. Spoiler alert: it did!

Seating Options: Outdoor vs. Indoor

Photo by author.

Look at that beautiful rooftop area! We were thrilled at how spacious the rooftop was. They had many wire tables set up in the middle in a faux grass area, multiple sets of comfortable wooden chairs with cushions near the roof edge, and a small ordering bar right in the middle of it all. Due to the pandemic, there were no people sitting at the bar, as it served as more of a walk-up counter.

The downstairs, first-floor seating area was fine, but it was just a concrete room. The outdoors section of Braxton's was far nicer. However, if you want certain drinks you will need to go downstairs to get them, as the rooftop bar is not as stocked as the one downstairs. P.S: If you want a peek at their laboratory where they test out new drinks, check out the second floor during your elevator ride!

Our Drinks Review (and Prices)

Photo by author.

As a Graeter's lover and sugary coffee fan, I got the Graeter's Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout. My boyfriend ordered the Calypso ($7), which has 4.8% alc. and is marketed as an alcoholic smoothie in a can.

My drink was very strong, only in terms of coffee flavor. It was your average stout, strength-wise. If you are a casual coffee fan and enjoy Starbucks' Caramel Macchiatos, this isn't it. The coffee flavor in this is very, very strong and isn't milky, but I still liked it. The fizz was a nice touch.

The Calypso was an exotic taste. The bar on the roof actually didn't have this one in stock, so my boyfriend had to run downstairs to order it and get it from the stock room. Neither of us liked it very much. It was an alcoholic smoothie, but it was strange. The three main flavors, in order, are meant to be pineapple, peach, and lime, but it was super sour. The lime was very strong and did not make it an enjoyable drink. We would not recommend this flavor, but they do have other alcoholic "smoothie" options! They obviously do not have a smoothie texture.

Final thoughts

We had a blast at Braxton. The rooftop was beautiful, comfortable, and very spacious. The weather was incredibly nice and we sat around talking and drinking for over an hour before heading out. I could definitely see it being a great place to take your friends and hang out for the entire night. We have a friend visiting us soon and will be bringing him here!

I really enjoyed the Graeter's Stout, but the alcoholic "smoothie" was a miss. Still, it didn't sour our night at all. The rooftop was so beautiful we could've drunk anything and still been happy to be there. It's a great experience. Braxton Brewing Company has dozens of drinks to choose from so you're always going to find at least one drink that'll suit your tastes. Give Braxton a try!