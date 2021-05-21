Pittsburg police release information on officer involved shooting

(Joshua Rashaad McFadden / Getty Images)

(PITTSBURG, Calif.) Pittsburg Police released information about an officer involved shooting Thursday night in front of a residential apartment complex.

According to the department, officers were called to settle a dispute at an apartment complex on 2300 Loveridge Road. They received reports of a man with a handgun, banging on the front door of an apartment.

When they arrived they found the man, who was reported to be the resident's ex-boyfriend, on the stairway and asked to speak with him. When he ignored their commands and walked back up the stairs, officers followed him, repeating their requests.

When the man reached the top of the stairs officers noticed the handgun and told him to put the gun down. The man turned toward the officers and pointed the handgun at them.

At this point, both officers reportedly fired their service weapons, striking the man, who fell to the ground. The man reportedly did not drop the handgun which delayed medical attention. The 31-year-old unidentified man died at the scene due to his injuries.

Police are waiting to release his name until their investigation is complete.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office will review and investigate this shooting, as is standard practice in any police shooting in the county.

Police indicated they will released body cam footage and the officer's name in the coming days.

This comes after Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton's office charged Officer Andrew Hall with voluntary manslaughter, among other charges, for the 2018 killing of Laudemer Arboleda. This came weeks after Officer Hall shot and killed another man in Danville.

In early May of this year, four county prosecutors who worked in Becton's office resigned over what they indicated were inconsistencies in the nature of Becton's prosecution. The four prosecutors indicated that in the two years since the Arboleda killing, no additional evidence was found. In the resignation letter, the prosecutors noted that Becton's office had previously cleared Hall to return to duty, creating inconsitencies in the prosecution's narrative.

A recokning on police is permeating among city councils throughout the suburban East Bay, not just in Oakland and San Francisco. The Antioch City Council has taken a put a number of police reform agenda items into place over the past six months.