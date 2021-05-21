newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg police release information on officer involved shooting

Posted by 
Built in the Bay
Built in the Bay
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGkIh_0a7AfQtm00
(Joshua Rashaad McFadden / Getty Images)

(PITTSBURG, Calif.) Pittsburg Police released information about an officer involved shooting Thursday night in front of a residential apartment complex.

According to the department, officers were called to settle a dispute at an apartment complex on 2300 Loveridge Road. They received reports of a man with a handgun, banging on the front door of an apartment.

When they arrived they found the man, who was reported to be the resident's ex-boyfriend, on the stairway and asked to speak with him. When he ignored their commands and walked back up the stairs, officers followed him, repeating their requests.

When the man reached the top of the stairs officers noticed the handgun and told him to put the gun down. The man turned toward the officers and pointed the handgun at them.

At this point, both officers reportedly fired their service weapons, striking the man, who fell to the ground. The man reportedly did not drop the handgun which delayed medical attention. The 31-year-old unidentified man died at the scene due to his injuries.

Police are waiting to release his name until their investigation is complete.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office will review and investigate this shooting, as is standard practice in any police shooting in the county.

Police indicated they will released body cam footage and the officer's name in the coming days.

This comes after Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton's office charged Officer Andrew Hall with voluntary manslaughter, among other charges, for the 2018 killing of Laudemer Arboleda. This came weeks after Officer Hall shot and killed another man in Danville.

In early May of this year, four county prosecutors who worked in Becton's office resigned over what they indicated were inconsistencies in the nature of Becton's prosecution. The four prosecutors indicated that in the two years since the Arboleda killing, no additional evidence was found. In the resignation letter, the prosecutors noted that Becton's office had previously cleared Hall to return to duty, creating inconsitencies in the prosecution's narrative.

A recokning on police is permeating among city councils throughout the suburban East Bay, not just in Oakland and San Francisco. The Antioch City Council has taken a put a number of police reform agenda items into place over the past six months.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
Built in the Bay

Built in the Bay

San Francisco, CA
332
Followers
62
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Danville, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Reform#Crime#County Police#City Police#Man City#Guns#Pittsburg Police#The Contra Costa County#The Antioch City Council#Contra Costa District#Officer Hall Shot#Officer Andrew Hall#Apartment Complex#Loveridge Road#Voluntary Manslaughter#Calif#Body Cam Footage#Medical Attention#City Councils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Concord, CANBC Bay Area

Arrest Made in Second Fire in Five Days at Concord Church Complex

A fire erupted on the grounds of a Concord church for the second time in five days, and police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of arson, according to Contra Costa County fire officials. Fire crews early Monday morning knocked down a fire at a single-story building at the complex...
Pittsburg, CAeastcountytoday.net

May 2-8: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls over the past week reported between May 2-8 which focuses on the higher priority call responses. 5/3 – 2200 block Crestview dr. 5/5 – W 8th St & W West St. 5/5 – 70 block Hermosa. 5/7 – 20 block...
El Sobrante, CAContra Costa Herald

Contra Costa Coroner’s inquest jury to hear cases in deaths of El Sobrante, Concord men May 28

In accordance with the Contra Costa County Chiefs of Police Association Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol, Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Ezekiel McCoy of El Sobrante. This incident occurred on November 17, 2020 in Contra Costa County. The attempted murder suspect was killed while a county jail inmate during a fight while waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. (See related article)
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Rafael, CAMercury News

Landscaper arrested after confessing to killing supervisor

A Pittsburg landscaper who had been missing was found dead at his worksite in San Rafael on Wednesday and his co-worker has been arrested on suspicion of killing him, San Rafael police said. Miguel Jimenez Alejandre, 33, of Bay Point was taken into custody after he confessed to killing his...
Concord, CAeastcountytoday.net

Concord Church Fire Sparked by Human Activity Says Fire Investigators

CONCORD, CALIF. – Investigation of Thursday morning’s fire at the Christ Community Church, 1650 Ashbury Drive in Concord has been completed less than 36 hours after the fire was extinguished. The investigative team has determined the area of origin of the fire and confirmed it was caused by human activity.
Antioch, CASFGate

Update: Bart Service Restored Between Antioch, Pittsburg Stations

BART is recovering from major delays Monday morning after an equipment problem on the tracks between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations, officials said. The service problem was reported about 7 a.m. and a temporary bus bridge was set up between the stations. BART said about 8:15 a.m. that service...
San Rafael, CAPosted by
Audacy

Landscaper confesses to murdering supervisor, father of three, at San Rafael job site

Police have arrested a landscaper after his 42-year-old supervisor was found dead on Wednesday, deliberately buried under brush and branches at a job site in San Rafael. David Nunez Sanchez, a Pittsburg father of three, didn’t come home after working at a landscaping job at an apartment complex on North Ave. on Tuesday. The following day, a co-worker from Sanchez’s Concord-based landscaping company worked for drove out to site and found his work truck, locked and sitting in the same place he parked it, police said.
Pittsburg, CAPosted by
The Press

CHP investigating Highway 4 shooting in Pittsburg

A shooting occurred on westbound SR-4, west of Railroad Avenue at around 10 p.m. Monday night. A driver and his passenger were shot at in what appears to be an attempted road rage incident. The driver and passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of this shooting and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The unknown suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle subsequent to the shooting.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Press

East County Cop Logs 5-14-21

The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity. May 5, 6:11 a.m. A vehicle accident occurred on Presidio Drive. May 5, 7:39 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road. Someone broke into the community mailboxes. May 5, 9:28 a.m. Property lost occurred on Havasu...
Contra Costa County, CANBC Bay Area

Blaze That Damaged Concord Church Was Caused by Human Activity

Investigators with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said late Friday a two-alarm fire that left church badly damaged a day earlier originated from underneath a crawlspace and was caused by human activity. Firefighters initially responded at 5:32 a.m. Thursday to the fire reported at the two-story Christ Community...