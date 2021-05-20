NYC’s newest park Little Island opens on the Hudson River

(RRP, Team Macarie via Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) A charming offshore public park in the Hudson River called "Little Island" opened on Friday.

According to 6sqft, the two-acre park has a 687-seat amphitheater, a plaza with concessions, a small stage and incredible views of the Hudson River, with greenery all around.

"Every time I come to Little Island, I’m struck by the same sense of wonder. This is an environment made to surprise," said Signe Nielsen of Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects which designed the park in partnership with Heatherwick Studio.

"I wanted New Yorkers to feel delight and excitement around every turn from the moment they set foot here. When you enter from the concrete of the city, you’re immersed in this living, breathing ecosystem full of unexpected corners, hills and overlooks. I can’t wait to see New Yorkers experience this special place for the very first time."

Little Island is open daily from 6:00 a.m. through 1:00 a.m. and the park says its space is fully accessible.

The location is offering free timed entry, to book reservations, click here.