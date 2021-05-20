newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC’s newest park Little Island opens on the Hudson River

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34w7hY_0a6CPfga00
(RRP, Team Macarie via Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) A charming offshore public park in the Hudson River called "Little Island" opened on Friday.

According to 6sqft, the two-acre park has a 687-seat amphitheater, a plaza with concessions, a small stage and incredible views of the Hudson River, with greenery all around.

"Every time I come to Little Island, I’m struck by the same sense of wonder. This is an environment made to surprise," said Signe Nielsen of Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects which designed the park in partnership with Heatherwick Studio.

"I wanted New Yorkers to feel delight and excitement around every turn from the moment they set foot here. When you enter from the concrete of the city, you’re immersed in this living, breathing ecosystem full of unexpected corners, hills and overlooks. I can’t wait to see New Yorkers experience this special place for the very first time."

Little Island is open daily from 6:00 a.m. through 1:00 a.m. and the park says its space is fully accessible.

The location is offering free timed entry, to book reservations, click here.

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
380
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Landscape#New Yorkers#Getty Images#N Y#Greenery#Incredible Views#Book Reservations#Rrp#Concrete#Little Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
Manhattan, NYhometextilestoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

2330 Broadway’s Superstructure Begins Ascent, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Construction is rising at 2330 Broadway, an 18-story senior living facility on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Welltower, Inc. and Hines, the 230-foot-tall building will yield 162 residences spread across 109,315 square feet, for an average unit scope of 674 square feet. Supportive programming will focus specifically on memory care, and half of the units will be reserved for residents with memory and cognitive disorders.
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Man slashed in Lower Manhattan subway dispute

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (MANHATTAN, N.Y.) A man was slashed during an argument in the Fulton Street subway station early Thursday. According to ABC 7 NY, two men were quarreling inside the Manhattan station around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect slashed the victim in his left abdomen and left arm.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Ready for a change? These Manhattan jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 4. Inside Sales Representative; 5. Polish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 7. Shipping and Receiving Clerk; 8. Licensed Life Insurance Sales Positions - Pre-Set Appointments; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.