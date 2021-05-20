newsbreak-logo
Evanston, IL

Seven Great Food Spots in Evanston

Brandon Wang
 1 day ago

Photo by Lily Banse on UnsplashUnsplash

Chicago is known to be a city with a great food scene but what often times goes unnoticed are the restaurants around the surrounding suburbs. Just a little further north of downtown Chicago is Evanston, home to a diverse population ranging from retired folk to Northwestern students. Evanston also acts as the middle of where the city of Chicago borders with the North Shore. While it might not seem like there would be as great of a food scene compared to downtown, here are seven locations in Evanston that are worth checking out.

1. 10Q Chicken

For those that love Korean fusion, 10Q Chicken is a great, cheap option for many. The restaurant is fast casual style and the food is served wickedly fast. 10Q Chicken is most well known for their perfectly crispy chicken and the most popular items here range from rice bowls to panko tenders and wings.

10Q Chicken can be found located at 816 Church Street.

2. Table to Stix Ramen

Table to Stix Ramen has some of the best ramen and pork belly out of any ramen shop in Evanston. There is also a Furious Spoon location in Evanston but the tonkotsu and shoyu ramen at Table to Stix is a strong contender to even the biggest names in Chicago ramen.

Table to Stix Ramen can be found located at 1007 Davis Street.

3. Buffalo Joe's

Buffalo Joe's is a classic to the Evanston food scene. The wings here are absolutely delicious although a little bit on the pricier side. For those that enjoy their wings on the spicier side, definitely try the suicide wings that are the perfect combination of savory spiciness. One note to keep in mind while visiting is that the shop is cash only so make sure to bring cash or visit a nearby atm.

Buffalo Joe's can be found located at 812 Clark Street.

4. Peckish Pig

Peckish Pig is known to be a great brunch location in Evanston but also has a suprisingly solid burger menu post brunch hours when the establishment turns into more of a gastropub. Some of the most popular burgers include their lamb burger and beef and chorizo burger. Other popular menu items include their bacon wrapped dates or the slow roasted pork belly.

Peckish Pig can be found located at 623 Howard Street.

5. Kabul House

Kabul House is a must visit for anyone that has yet to visit this amazing Evanston restaurant. Kabul House truly brings the best Afghan food to its customers with influences from all the cuisine from the Silk Road. If you like Persian, Mediterranean, Indian, or Chinese food, Kabul House will have something that will delight you. Each of the menu items has been chosen with authenticity in mind and will never dissapoint.

Kabul House can be found located at 2424 Dempster Street.

6. Joy Yee

Joy Yee is a classic Evanston restaurant that is also a very popular bubble tea shop. Whether it be full families or Northwestern students, Joy Yee seems to always be packed and delivering savory and flavorful Pan Asian Cuisine.

Joy Yee can be found located at 533 Davis Street.

7. Todoroki

Todoroki is the best Evanston sushi restaurant that offers an affordable all you can eat menu. For those that are Northwestern students, Todoroki also offers a student discount when a valid student ID is shown. In addition to delicious and affordable sushi, the all you can eat menu also includes a wide variety of Japanese appetizers and small dishes.

Todoroki can be found located at 526 David Street.

