newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Increase in the number of homes for sale in San Francisco

Posted by 
Amancay Tapia
Amancay Tapia
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2GhU_0a1UAXxo00
Berenice Melis/Unsplash

It is a truth universally acknowledged that housing prices in San Francisco are staggeringly high, add to that, a high cost of living and buying a house is pretty much out-of-reach for many residents.

And even though San Franciscans have plenty of reasons to love living here, being a home owner could be one of them.The median home price in the city almost doubles that of a similar home elsewhere in California. If San Francisco home owners decide to sell, they will defintiely make a nice profit.

Data from April 2021 by Realtor shows that the median home price in San Francisco is $1.4 million making the city a top place for home ownership. Back in the year 2000, the median price was $422,000 and ten years later, in the year 2010,the median price was $881,000. However, the $1.4M in April 2021, was trending down -7.6% year-over-year. The median listing price per square foot was $959 and the median sale price was $1.5M.

For those who are currently on the hunt for a property , good news all around, SocketSite has diclosed that "the number of homes on the market in San Francisco ticks up, pending sales down"

There are about 920 homes for sales which the SocketSite claims is 10 percent more homes on the market than at the same time last year, “another 10-year seasonal high and 90 percent more inventory on the market than there was in mid-May of 2015”.According to them;

Listed single-family home inventory (270) is roughly even versus the same time last year while the number of condos on the market (650) is up 15 percent with the list price for 23 percent of the condos on the market having been reduced at least once, and 15 percent of the listings for single-family homes, versus 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively, at the same time last year

They mention that even though the number of houses in contract across the city is still up around 50 percent versus the same time last year, “pending sales dropped 6 percent over the past week with an average list price per square foot that’s down 7 percent, year-over-year”.

The SF Business Times has reported State numbers showing population loss in California, Bay Area counties and San Francisco. They report that some of those who left San Francisco and put their home up for rent with the idea of returning are deciding to stay where they are. One of the reasons for the increase of homes for sale could be that these home owners are now putting their homes up for sale.

As claimed by Realtor homes for sale in San Francisco usually sell after a month and half on the market, with the most popular neighborhoods being South Beach, Pacific Heights and Mission District.

Amancay Tapia

Amancay Tapia

San Francisco, CA
305
Followers
110
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

 https://theladyoftheworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Single Family Homes#Homes For Sale#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#Median Home Prices#Housing Sales#Home Sales#San Franciscans#The Sf Business Times#Realtor Homes#Home Ownership#Condos#Rent#Inventory#Cost Of Living#Bay Area Counties#Pending Sales#Market#Profit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Below-Market-Rate Condominiums to be Built in Mission Bay

Condominiums offered at below-market-rates (BMR) to moderate-income buyers are being developed at 350 China Basin Street, where an eight-story building on Mission Bay South Block 9A (MB9A) is in the design process. The edifice will ultimately feature 148 BMR condos available to first-time homebuyers who earn 80 to 110 percent of San Francisco’s Area Median Income (AMI). Groundbreaking is expected in April 2022.
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch and Potrero Hill Merchant Associations to Receive $100,000 to Support Small Businesses

Roughly $50,000 will be distributed to each of San Francisco’s 33 district merchant associations, including Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association (PDMA) and Dogpatch Business Association (DBA), as part of a $1.7 million donation from Chris Larsen, founder of the blockchain company Ripple. The funding is being provided through the Avenue Greenlight initiative, a partnership between the City and philanthropists intended to help businesses as San Francisco reopens.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.