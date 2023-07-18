NBA games today: Preseason to start in September

Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to NBA games today and the NBA schedule heading into the new season. We’ll cover it all, from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas to the preseason, and onto the 2023-2024 NBA season.

NBA Finals schedule and results

NBA offseason schedule

NBA Draft (June 22)

July 3, 5, 6: Salt Lake City NBA Summer League

July 6: NBA free agency opens

July 7-July 17: Las Vegas NBA Summer League

When did the NBA Playoffs start?

As mentioned above, the traditional start to the round of 16 playoffs was on April 15. However, technically, the NBA postseason actually begins a few days before that.

Before the 2021-2022 season, the league introduced its first NBA Play-In Tournament. The tourney pits the seventh to tenth seeds in each conference in a mini-tournament to decide which teams will enter the playoffs as the seventh and eighth seeds.

When did the 2022-2023 NBA regular season end?

After tipping off the new season in October, the NBA games today schedule came to a close when all 30 teams played on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, April 9. The NBA playoffs then started on April 15, following the Play-In Tournament, and could go all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals on June 18.

Why are there 82 NBA games?

After MLB, the NBA games today schedule is one of the longest and most arduous in North American professional sports. From October to April, all 30 teams compete in 82 games — 41 each home and away.

The season is done this way so each team can play division rivals four times, six other teams in their conference four times, the remaining teams in the conference three times, and then a pair of home and away matchups against the fifteen teams from the opposing conference during the season.

However, there have been rumblings in recent years that the length of the NBA season very well could be cut by several games in the near future.

Is the NBA Finals 7 games?

Similar to playoff series in other sports leagues like MLB and the NHL, the NBA Finals is a best-of-seven series. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and conference finals of the NBA playoffs are also seven games series.

Who is airing the NBA Playoffs 2023?

The NBA Playoffs, like many games during the regular season, are shared across Disney-owned networks ABC, ESPN, and the Warner Bros.-Discovery- owned channel TNT.

Who won the 2022 NBA Finals?

In the 2022 NBA Finals, this era’s dynasty team, the Golden State Warriors, faced off with one of the most legendary franchises in the sport, the Boston Celtics. Despite Boston putting up a serious fight early, the Warriors prevailed after six hard-fought games. Winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight years.

