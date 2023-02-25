Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goals

Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football's best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23.

The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he's gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he's not missing many of them.

Standing just shy of two metres tall, but with lightning quick speed, Haaland is next to unstoppable in the final third.

With so much of his career still to come, the forward looks poised to score many goals and break many more records in the process.

The Sporting News takes a look at his latest goals and records so far with Manchester City.

Erling Haaland goal vs Bournemouth

After being denied by some unfortunate bounces against Nottingham Forest on February 18, Haaland found the back of the net once again against another promoted side, Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland Premier League goals

Premier League goals have been tougher to come by of late for Haaland, who is still on a record pace with 27 goals in 24 matches.

He has two goals in his last five Premier League matches, which so far stands as the least prolific stretch of his brief Premier League career. But scoring in 16 of his 24 Premier League matches thus far still remains an incredible feat.

Date Match Goals Minutes Aug. 7 at West Ham 2 78 Aug. 13 vs. Bournemouth 0 74 Aug. 21 at Newcastle 1 90 Aug. 27 vs. Crystal Palace 3 85 Aug. 31 vs. Nott'm Forest 3 68 Sept. 3 at Aston Villa 1 90 Sept. 17 at Wolves 1 90 Oct. 2 vs. Man United 3 90 Oct. 8 vs. Southampton 1 90 Oct. 16 at Liverpool 0 90 Oct. 22 vs. Brighton 2 80 Oct. 29 at Leicester City — — Nov. 5 vs. Fulham 1 25 Nov. 12 vs. Brentford 0 90 Dec. 28 at Leeds 2 90 Dec. 31 vs. Everton 1 90 Jan. 5 @ Chelsea 0 90 Jan. 14 @ Man United 0 90 Jan. 19 vs. Tottenham 1 90 Jan. 25 vs. Wolves 3 61 Feb. 5 @ Tottenham 0 90 Feb. 12 vs. Aston Villa 0 45 Feb. 15 @ Arsenal 1 90 Feb. 18 @ Nott'm Forest 0 90 Feb. 25 @ Bournemouth 1 72 TOTAL (24 matches) 27 1,938

Erling Haaland Champions League goals

It's been a few months since Haaland last scored a Champions League goal, with his last tally in the competition coming in the first week of October.

He'll have another crack at German side RB Leipzig in their Round of 16 second leg on March 14.

Date Match Goals Minutes Sept. 6 at Sevilla 2 70 Sept. 14 vs. Borussia Dortmund 1 90 Oct. 5 vs. FC Copenhagen 2 45 Oct. 11 at FC Copenhagen — — Oct. 25 at Borussia Dortmund 0 45 Nov. 2 vs. Sevilla — — Feb. 22 at RB Leipzig 0 90 TOTAL (5 matches) 5 340

He has played in the Champions League in five straight seasons, with his best return coming during the 2020/21 season with Borussia Dortmund when he scored 10 goals from eight games.

Season Goals Games 2018/19 8 6 2019/20 2 2 2020/21 10 8 2021/22 3 3 2022/23 5 5 Total 28 24

Erling Haaland FA Cup goals

Haaland will look to get his first FA Cup goal in the Round of 16 match at Bristol City, if manager Pep Guardiola opts to play him given the busy stretch of matches in February.

The striker was already rested for the club's first FA Cup match against Chelsea, with Julian Alvarez taking his place.

Date Round Match Goals Minutes Jan. 8 Third Round vs. Chelsea — — Jan. 27 Fourth Round vs. Arsenal 0 90 Feb. 28 Round of 16 at Bristol City TBD TBD

Erling Haaland Carabao Cup goals

Haaland will not be playing in the Carabao Cup again this season, unable to help Man City come back from 2-0 down as Pep Guardiola's men were eliminated by Southampton at the quarterfinal stage.

Date Round Match Goals Minutes Nov. 9 Rd of 32 (3rd Round) vs. Chelsea — — Dec. 22 Rd of 16 (4th Round) vs. Liverpool 1 73 Jan. 11 Quarterfinals at Southampton 0 34

Erling Haaland records

Here's a list of the marks that Haaland already has to his name at the age of 22:

Most Premier League goals scored by a Man City player in a single season;

Youngest player to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 years and 231 days);

Fastest player to score 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 games);

First player to score at least two goals in four consecutive UEFA Champions League games;

First player to score five goals in their first two Bundesliga appearances;

Best minutes-per-goal ratio in Bundesliga history among players with at least 25 goals (87 minutes per goal);

First Manchester City player to score on both their Premier League and Champions League debut;

First player to score nine goals in their first five Premier League games;

Most Premier League goals scored in August (nine);

First player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League home matches;

Fastest player in Premier League history to three league hat-tricks (8 games, next fastest 48 games);

Third Man City player ever to score a Manchester derby hat-trick.

Most goals scored by a player before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season (21)

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in his career?

Haaland has scored a combined 189 goals for club and country at senior level as of February 25, 2023.

The striker's best season in front of goal at club level came in 2019/20 when he netted 44 times. He's already just 11 goals shy of that mark with three full months remaining in the Premier League season, with FA Cup and Champions League matches also on the calendar.

Haaland has already achieved his best year for Norway in 2022 having scored nine goals.

Haaland's goals at club level

Season Club Goals 2016/17 Molde 4 2017/18 Molde 12 2018/19 Molde/RB Salzburg 5 2019/20 RB Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund 44 2020/21 Borussia Dortmund 41 2021/22 Borussia Dortmund 29 2022/23 Manchester City 33

Total 168

