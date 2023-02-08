Read full article on original website
Rick
3d ago
It’s weird that in the photo that goes with the story Antifa are the aggressors and also outnumber their opposition. Thinking back it always Antifa as the aggressors attacking both the civilians, cops, and burning down society. Hey Oregon look a the real problems
27
B T
3d ago
George Washington once led a paramilitary organization against tyranical overreach. The govt that fears the people is for the people. The people that fear the Govt live in a tyrany.
8
Oopsy
3d ago
The dems are really hard at work passing bills against citizens! Get to the budget done. Then play with your wish list
15
opb.org
Legalizing jaywalking to reduce enforcement inequities considered at Washington statehouse
Racial and social justice advocates asked Washington legislators on Wednesday to repeal laws against jaywalking. However, a bill to do that generated lots of skeptical questions during a state House committee hearing and its prospects are unclear. The advocates who want to legalize jaywalking provided data to show that Black...
KTVZ
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
opb.org
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s new beaver protections could be eliminated; Washington gets HUD help
Proposal would eliminate Oregon’s new beaver protections in exclusive farm zones. The Private Forest Accord, a compromise struck between timber and environmental groups, imposed new logging setbacks along streams and increased protections for beavers, among other provisions. However, new restrictions on killing beavers wouldn’t apply in Oregon’s exclusive farm use zones under proposed changes to a landmark timber management law passed last year. Critics say the new beaver control limits were inadvertently extended to some farmland when the agreement was incorporated into forestry statutes in 2022. (Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press)
KVAL
Republicans look to roll back part of Measure 110, seek punishment for drug possession
PORTLAND, Ore. — Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have their sights set on rolling back a major part of Measure 110, the decriminalization of possession of small amounts of hard drugs. The voter-approved measure made Oregon the first state in the country to de-criminalize simple possession in 2020. Under...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon lawmakers told microchip industry needs tax breaks
A top executive of Microchip Technology and a Gresham economic development official were among those who urged state lawmakers to continue local property tax breaks for business investment. They spoke Monday, Feb. 6, as the Senate Finance and Revenue Committee considered bills to renew enterprise zones and long-term rural enterprise...
thelundreport.org
Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements
Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum announces criminal investigation into OLCC
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into OLCC over ethical violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff members.
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?
The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: a sweet way to recognize Oregon’s statehood
OPB’s “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest with videos, articles and this weekly newsletter. To keep you sated between episodes, we’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem. This week she wishes Oregon a happy birthday by looking at the state’s centennial celebration.
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. Voters in November narrowly approved the measure, which requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. There have been legal challenges in federal and state courts.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on "Jeopardy!"
The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people. Well, as she showed on national television, she has a few smarts as well, thanks to a lot of reading and curiosity and time that she calls “going down the Wikipedia rabbit” hole and into “a research spiral.” Hayward, 27, won a game on “Jeopardy!,” pocketing $14,600....
opb.org
‘OPB Politics Now’: Whiskey scandals and cannabis taxes
Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s show, we’ll explain the unfurling scandal over rare alcohol and how state regulators may have abused their access. And we’ll look at the growing call for changes in how Oregon spends cannabis taxes under Measure 110, the historic drug decriminalization law.
opb.org
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality names new director
On Friday, the commission overseeing the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality voted unanimously to appoint Leah Feldon as the agency’s new leader. Feldon, who has been with the agency for more than 18 years, was most recently serving as interim director since September when Richard Whitman resigned. Feldon was previously the state agency’s deputy director and has served in several different positions within the agency since 2005.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Coyote hunt contests under fire. Many in Eastern Oregon say they’re needed.
Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission recently rejected a petition from animal welfare groups calling for a ban on coyote hunting contests. But the commission also directed staff to look for ways to get around current state law which defines coyotes as predator animals — providing vey little protection for them.
