Structural Repair with Road Closure Scheduled on Covered Bridge Road in Haycock, East Rockhill Townships

The road and the bridge will be closed for repairs and restructuring. Photo by Visit Bucks County

A major road that runs through Bucks County will be closed for a short time as it sees major repairs to its underlying structure. PennDOT announced the news through NewsWire.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled structural repair with a road closure on the Covered Bridge Road bridge over Tohickon Creek in Haycock and East Rockhill townships. The announcement was made on Jan. 26.

PennDOT advised motorists to follow several travel restrictions, including allowing for extra time when traveling near the work area due to backups and delays.

During the repair, local access will be maintained. However, all scheduled activities are dependent on the weather.

The Covered Bridge Road bridge was built in 1873. It is 19 feet wide and carries an average of 147 vehicles a day.

“Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com ,” the government organization said.