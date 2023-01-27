ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Structural Repair with Road Closure Scheduled on Covered Bridge Road in Haycock, East Rockhill Townships

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LegNv_0kTcLh4w00
The road and the bridge will be closed for repairs and restructuring.Photo byVisit Bucks County

A major road that runs through Bucks County will be closed for a short time as it sees major repairs to its underlying structure. PennDOT announced the news through NewsWire.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled structural repair with a road closure on the Covered Bridge Road bridge over Tohickon Creek in Haycock and East Rockhill townships. The announcement was made on Jan. 26.

PennDOT advised motorists to follow several travel restrictions, including allowing for extra time when traveling near the work area due to backups and delays.

During the repair, local access will be maintained. However, all scheduled activities are dependent on the weather.

The Covered Bridge Road bridge was built in 1873. It is 19 feet wide and carries an average of 147 vehicles a day.

“Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com,” the government organization said.

Read more about the recent announcements for the Bucks County area at NewsWire.

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of Jan. 29, 2023. NEW THIS WEEK: In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023. In Doylestown Township, Lower State Road where it crosses over Mill Creek has a permanent lane closure on the bridge due to storm damage. Repairs have not been scheduled. In Doylestown and Warrington townships, Route...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Construction begins next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Crown Castle NG East will begin performing traffic signal pole and ADA curb ramp construction next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to...
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Construction Promises to Tie Up Two Area Roads Starting Next Week

DOYLESTOWN, PA—PennDOT announced two projects starting early next week in Doylestown Borough and New Britain Township that will likely cause headaches for motorists into the spring. Starting on Monday, Jan. 30, a contractor will begin performing traffic signal pole and curb ramp construction on Main Street in Doylestown Borough. A lane will be closed at the intersection of Main Street and State Street/Business U.S. 202 until April 28 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also starting next week, PECO Energy will begin aerial utility construction on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township between County Line Road and Schoolhouse Road. Between Jan. 31 and March 31, there will be lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. PennDOT noted that the closures are weather dependent. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
chescotimes.com

County to take over operation of Rover transit service

From April 1, 2023, responsibility for the majority of paratransit services currently provided by Rover in Chester County will transition to a County-run operation, overseen by the Chester County Department of Human Services. The Rover community transportation service was introduced in 1984 to offer diversified transportation for Chester County residents,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire

ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Water Street Crash Brings Down Poles, Closes Road for Hours

For businesses and residents along W. Water Street between Front and Main streets in Hellertown, Thursday turned out to be anything but business as usual after a one-car accident involving downed telephone poles and wires closed the busy roadway for hours. Authorities said the poles were brought down when an...
HELLERTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy