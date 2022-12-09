ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Naples.

The LaBelle High School soccer team will have a game with Palmetto Ridge High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lely High School soccer team will have a game with Naples High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Villages Daily Sun

Villager scores hole-in-one with grandson

After getting his third hole-in-one of this year, Ron Barlament considers himself lucky. “Everybody said I should buy lottery tickets, but I don’t,” he said, with a laugh. “To have that experience is great.” Barlament, of the Village of Sanibel, scored the perfect shot with his grandson, Tom Barlament at Volusia Executive Course. “I’m 85 years old, and Tom is 37,” Barlament said. “He took the opportunity to visit me for a week before Thanksgiving.”
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Home in Naples, Florida, Only Minutes From Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside Shops, Asking $7.4 Million

482 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida, is located in a desirable Naples neighborhood, just minutes from Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside shops. This stunning home was built with meticulous attention to detail, including a butterfly staircase and marble floors. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,02 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 482 Ridge Drive, please contact Susan L Gardner (Phone: 239-438-2846) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples 

Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine. Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank...
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Four food distributions to be hosted in Naples this week

NAPLES, Fla. — Four food distributions will be hosted by St. Matthew’s House in partnership with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks starting Monday, Dec.12. The time and location can be find below. Tuesday Dec. 13th: Naples Alliance Church at 2504 Estey Ave. in Naples, 34104 10:30AM-12:30PM.
NAPLES, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Basketball Finishes Homestand With ACC Power Duke

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (8-1) continues its non-conference schedule Sunday when ACC power Duke visits Alico Arena at 1 p.m. in the final game of a three-game homestand. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Blue Devils (9-1) received points in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Sharks, ‘Magic’ lights and a holiday radio show

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center presents a shark research program as part of its monthly “Lunch & Learn” lecture series from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Kristine Zikmanis, Rookery Bay Margaret A. Davidson Fellow, and Sara Casareto, FIU/Rookery...
NAPLES, FL
floridavacationers.com

14 Best Things to do in Labelle Florida This Weekend!

Welcome to Labelle, Florida, the city under the oaks since 1925, often known for its agriculture, tight knit community feel, and a rich history rooted in waterway travel. When passing through on Highway 80, this town may not look like it has all that much going on, but venture off the highway down the “dirt roads” and you will find more hidden gems than you’d ever guess.
LABELLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
High school soccer game info

