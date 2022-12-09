Naples, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Naples.
The LaBelle High School soccer team will have a game with Palmetto Ridge High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
LaBelle High School
Palmetto Ridge High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Lely High School soccer team will have a game with Naples High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Lely High School
Naples High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
