Naples, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Welcome to Labelle, Florida, the city under the oaks since 1925, often known for its agriculture, tight knit community feel, and a rich history rooted in waterway travel. When passing through on Highway 80, this town may not look like it has all that much going on, but venture off the highway down the “dirt roads” and you will find more hidden gems than you’d ever guess.

LABELLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO