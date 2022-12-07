ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jaCXhSu00
Photo byNationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Harris County.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma on Tuesday.

According to the Police, a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.

The Harris County sheriff’s deputies stated that one unknown person suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Department of Police did not reveal the identity of the unknown deceased person.

The Houston Police are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

Some portions of the Satsuma and westbound lanes of 529 are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

December 7, 2022

Source: Click 2 Houston

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 BANK WATCH INITIATIE YIELDS WOULD BE BANK JUGGER

With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On December 8…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-bank-watch-initiatie-yields-would-be-bank-jugger/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Richmond man charged with murder of woman in reopened 'cold case'

A Richmond man has been charged with murder in what authorities say is a successfully reopened cold case. Johnny Minh Dang, 33, is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond, charged in the death of Lorraine Diaz, a 21-year old Houston woman and mother of two who was found dead in the trunk of a burned car in 2017.
RICHMOND, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Human Remains Found in Burned Vehicle in Conroe

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On December 10, 2022, at approximately 5:00 AM, MCTXSheriff Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road in a new construction area. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered human remains inside the vehicle. Immediate identification is not available at this time.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy