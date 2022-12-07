1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Harris County.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma on Tuesday.

According to the Police, a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.

The Harris County sheriff’s deputies stated that one unknown person suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Department of Police did not reveal the identity of the unknown deceased person.

The Houston Police are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

Some portions of the Satsuma and westbound lanes of 529 are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

December 7, 2022

Source: Click 2 Houston

