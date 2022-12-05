ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West Covina (Covina, CA)

 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive just before 7:30 a.m.

According to the officials, an Acura had struck a pair of parked vehicles.

There were three people trapped in the wreck and one dead.

The person who was pronounced dead at the scene was reported to be a 30-year-old woman.

The three people taken to a local hospital were treated but one of them succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence.

The officials suspect speeding to be a possible factor in the fatal accident.

The officials are still investigating the crash.

December 5, 2022

Source: KTLA News

