Moses Lake, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake.
The Liberty Bell High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.
Liberty Bell High School
Odessa High School
November 26, 2022
12:00:00
2022 WIAA 1B Football Semifinal
The Freeman High School football team will have a game with Royal High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Freeman High School
Royal High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
2022 WIAA 1A Football Semifinal
