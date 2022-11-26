ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake.

The Liberty Bell High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.

Liberty Bell High School
Odessa High School
November 26, 2022
12:00:00
2022 WIAA 1B Football Semifinal

The Freeman High School football team will have a game with Royal High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Freeman High School
Royal High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
2022 WIAA 1A Football Semifinal

KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
kpq.com

Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee

An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland

Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm. Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow. "There are models that we were looking at...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KOMO News

Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GRANT COUNTY, WA
